Most Americans to Stay Domestic for Travel This Summer: Survey

According to new data from travel insurance and travel assistance company Allianz Partners USA's "Top Summer Travel Destinations Report," Seattle and Cancun are the top travel destinations for Americans looking to get away this summer. Most travelers, too, are planning to stay in the U.S., with 71 percent of itineraries booked for domestic destinations and 29 percent for international trips.

Hawaii's beaches are a top destination for U.S. travelers, with Honolulu (No. 4) and Kahului (No. 5) in the top five domestic destinations. Other top domestic destinations include Orlando (No. 2), New York (No. 3), Boston (No. 6), Portland (No. 7), Las Vegas (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 9) and Anchorage (No. 10).

Similar to Spring Break travel trends, Mexico continues to be an international hot spot with three of the top ten destinations, including Cancun (No. 1), San José del Cabo (No. 2) and Puerto Vallarta (No. 9). Other cities rounding out the top ten include London (No. 3), Punta Cana (No. 4), Montego Bay (No. 5), Calgary (No. 6), Paris (No. 8), and Dublin, Ireland (No. 10).

Methodology: Data was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, to generate itineraries for round-trip flights departing from U.S. airports from May 22 to September 2 for trips between five and eight days in length. In total, just under 7 million itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

Source: Allianz Partners USA

