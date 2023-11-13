Timbers Company Introduces New Travel Advisor Support, Andiamo

Timbers Company, which develops and operates luxury resorts, hotels and vacation residences across the globe, has expanded its reach into the hospitality market through its latest endeavor: Andiamo. Created to support travel advisors in booking getaways for their clients, Andiamo offers streamlined access to Timbers’ global collection of vacation residences, complete with all the amenities of a resort. The Andiamo brand comes with a special program for travel advisors called Andiamo Elite. This program provides benefits for both the travel advisor and their clients with enhanced commissions, guaranteed response time, customized welcome amenity inherent to the location, as well as a welcome letter from the property general manager and early check-in and late check-out, based on availability.

“We crafted Andiamo as the answer to the current demand we’re seeing across the luxury travel market,” said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Company. “The popularity of private vacation rentals remains strong, however, there’s a lack of hospitality services, standards and continuity typically associated with traditional home booking platforms. Andiamo bridges this gap between the luxury resort experience and private home rental booking platforms and guarantees advisors can rest assured their clients will experience our renowned services and uniquely authentic programming that embodies each destination.”

With Andiamo, travelers will find professionally designed residences rarely accessible to consumers, including some which have graced the pages of esteemed design and lifestyle publications. Additionally, guests booked through Andiamo have access to a personalized selection of services such as pre-arrival grocery, personalized itineraries and authentic programming to immerse themselves in the history and heritage of each locale.

Andiamo connects advisors’ clients to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, including Kauai, Tuscany, Vail, Jupiter, New York City and Captiva Island through a variety of luxury villas, townhomes, residences and city suites. Each residence has been inspired by the spirit of its destination, from the historic farmhouses at Casali di Casole to the modern slope side residences at The Sebastian—Vail, with vistas that showcase their premier locations. Guests booked through Andiamo will find a wide range of activities at their fingertips, whether they’re thrill-seekers, gourmands or bon vivants.

Vacation residences bookable through Andiamo are available for family holidays, romantic getaways, group trips and corporate retreats. For more information, visit www.andiamocollection.com

