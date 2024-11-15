The Travel Institute Appoints AmaWaterways’ Alex Pinelo to Board

The Travel Institute has announced the appointment of Alex Pinelo, senior vice president of sales for AmaWaterways to its board of directors.

Pinelo started his career with Norwegian Cruise Line, spending nearly 30 years in several senior roles there, including vice president, key accounts. Also a member of the opening team for Disney Cruise Line, he spent four years helping launch the successful new brand in South Florida and Puerto Rico. In December 2016, he joined AmaWaterways as director for Latin America sales, leading to his current role.

A certified travel counselor (CTC) himself, Pinelo has long been a proponent of the non-profit education institute and how it benefits various industry stakeholders, including suppliers.

“Education, experience and enthusiasm are key to building a successful career in the travel industry," said Pinelo. "We see the value every day—credentialed advisors are not only better producers but they are also more confident and respected. Getting certified is not required but it is critical. The time invested in achieving and maintaining TTI certification sets travel advisors down a proven path to reap the long-term rewards—for themselves and for our industry.”

Pinelo’s first board meeting was a multi-day session with board members and staff, who met to collaborate on The Travel Institute’s long-term vision and initiate a multi-year strategic plan to advance student education, stakeholder engagement, and funding opportunities. Highlighting the board members’ diverse backgrounds, collective tenure and the leadership of Diane Petras, president of The Travel Institute, along with high engagement from all attendees, Gary Pollard, chairman of The Travel Institute Board of Directors and president and CEO of Ambassador Tours, emphasized that the group’s dedication reinforces the idea that education translates into profitability for advisors who make the investment.

In addition to Pinelo and Pollard, The Travel Institute Board also includes:

Jackie Friedman , president, Nexion Travel Group

, president, Rick Baron , former managing director, global sales, Tauck

, former managing director, global sales, Laurie Bohn-Isaure , senior director, national accounts, Silversea Cruises

, senior director, national accounts, David Chait , CEO and founder, Travefy, Inc.

, CEO and founder, Drew Daly , SVP and general manager, World Travel Holdings

, SVP and general manager, Evan McElligott , president, Longer Vacations

, president, Patrick McGovern , director of business development, Ascedia

, director of business development, Rick Meadows , former president, Seabourn Cruise Line

, former president, Jill Romano, owner, Dimensions in Travel

Board members for The Travel Institute commit to three-year terms, volunteering their time and talent to support the non-profit education leader’s mission of advancing industry professionals through general governance, short- and long-term planning and strategy, and, at times, support of specific initiatives.

