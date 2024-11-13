Sabre's Consumer-Grade Interface Is Now Available to All Travel Agencies

After a successful pilot phase with Internova Travel Group, Sabre Red Launchpad is now being rolled out for travel agencies worldwide.

Building on promising results from its pilot phase, which Sabre Corporation says lead to sales growth for Internova, the user-friendly interface provides advisors with easy access to AI-powered capabilities and multi-source content, without the need for deep global distribution system (GDS) expertise. The interface was designed with new and independent travel consultants in mind.

Sabre Red Launchpad supports air (NDC, low-cost carrier XML content and traditional ATPCO/EDIFACT options), hotel and car content. Designed as an extension of Sabre’s flagship interface Sabre Red 360, Sabre Red Launchpad eliminates the complexity of creating and managing travel reservations while introducing new consumer-grade shopping experiences. In short, it provides users with a streamlined graphical user interface (GUI) that helps them shop and book basic air, hotel and car itineraries with only a few clicks.

“For lodging, Sabre Red Launchpad utilizes machine learning to analyze property attributes, trip segmentation and preferences to present the most relevant lodging options, boosting hotel attachment rates and offering personalized choices,” explained Chinmai Sharma, global head – lodging, ground and sea at Sabre Travel Solutions.

Launch partner Internova Travel Group released Internova SNAP, a custom version of Sabre Red Launchpad, to thousands of U.S.-based advisors in March of this year. As of October, over 300 agencies and 13,000 advisors are now using SNAP. As a custom version of Launchpad, SNAP also provides access to hotel and car content from Internova Travel Group company Travel Leaders Network (TLN), providing additional options for advisors and their travelers.

Early adopter 1000Mile Travel Group (1000MTG) worked with Sabre to create 1000Access with Sabre Red Launchpad technology. 1000Access enables the group’s independent travel advisors to search, shop and book air, hotel and car content all in one place complete with automated fulfillment.

“Within six months of soft launch, 40 percent of North American advisors were onboarded to 1000Access, collectively earning over $120,000 in airline commissions—and this is only the beginning, Ben Ross, co-founder and CEO of 1000MTG, said. “Our goal is to save our travel advisor's time whilst providing an avenue to make more money and not leave anything on the table.”

Related Stories

Sabre Is First GDS to Offer NDC Content from Hawaiian Airlines

Rocky Mountaineer Launches Upgraded Travel Advisor Portal

American Marketing Group Hosts Elite Retreat in South America

Avoya Travel Launches New White Label Education Solution