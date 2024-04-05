Wayne Spector Promoted to Senior Vice President of NEST

Home-based agency network Nest has promoted Wayne Spector to senior vice president as it experiences increases in the number of new agency affiliations. Spector has led Nest’s day-to-day operations since 2021, guiding the 500-advisor network to greater visibility, success and profits. In his new role, Spector will take on additional responsibilities, including helping to shape the strategic direction of Nest. He will continue to head initiatives for both Nest and Nest Plus.

“Wayne has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and expertise,” said Nest President Kathryn Mazza-Burney. “He is deeply committed to our mission and values to support independent travel agencies and has played an integral role in driving their success.”

With an extensive background in travel industry management and operations spanning over 17 years, coupled with eight years of experience as a business owner in other fields, Spector brings a wealth of expertise to Nest. He joined TravelSavers in 2013 in a sales role, then moved to Nest as a business analyst. Since then, Spector has been promoted three times in recognition of his accomplishments and dedication to the entrepreneurial success of Nest agencies.

Founded in 2004, Nest is a marketing network dedicated to the success of independent home-based travel agencies. Its business analyst team, led by Spector, fosters strong sales growth by providing personalized counsel to affiliated agencies. For more, visit www.jointhenest.com.

