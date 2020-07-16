Thailand DMCs Partner on Creating Uniform Health & Safety Guideline

Phuket, Thailand
(Photo by pinaki1/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images) Phuket // Photo by pinaki1/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

As the world has seen the almost complete halt of travel due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the destination management company (DMC) community in Thailand has been working to create and implement a set of standards that will solidify Thailand and its tourism facilitators as a destination that is safe for travel.

Thailand Hygiene Plus Initiative badge

The Thailand Hygiene Plus Initiative (THPI) has been developed by a group of leading DMCs operating in Thailand’s tourism industry. Their aim is to create a safe and healthy environment for travelers and get the message out to tour operators and travel agents. The standards cover six areas: Offices, staff, ground teams, meals, vehicles and transportation, sports equipment and facilities. The standards include, but are not limited to, those to be certified by the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration."

The initiative will also implement infection prevention measures to ensure that travelers have an enjoyable experience, knowing that they are in the best of care.

A checklist of operational requirements has been developed and an agreement to implement reached by all DMCs who have signed up to the Thailand Hygiene Plus Initiative. Members include Abercrombie & Kent Thailand, Asia Exotica, Asian Trails, BlackRice Travel – A Member of LUXPERIA Collective, Destination Asia (Thailand), EXO Travel Thailand, Go Vacation Thailand, Khiri Travel Thailand, Panorama Destination Thailand, Remote Lands, Smiling Albino, Tour East, and Travel Exclusive Asia Thailand.

Belinda Shillcock, regional managing director for Abercrombie & Kent Southeast Asia says that A&K will be looking to roll out similar initiatives across its other offices and destinations in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Indonesia.

