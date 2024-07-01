Life-Threatening Hurricane to Hit Caribbean Monday

Hurricane Beryl, which is currently a Category 4 storm, is moving through the southern Windward Islands—including Grenada, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tobago. The eyewall of the storm is moving over these destinations, which the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is calling “an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

The NHC adds that “destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge” are expected late Monday morning into the afternoon. Those in the destinations are being told to shelter in place. In addition, heavy rainfall and flash flooding can be expected on Monday in the region. AccuWeather reports that the storm has sustained winds of 140 mph this morning, with this intensity continuing throughout the day.

Looking forward, Beryl is expected to remain a powerful hurricane, according to the NHC. It’s projected to move across the Caribbean Sea later this week as it approached Mexico’s eastern coast. A hurricane watch is in place for Jamaica, while the Cayman Islands, Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula could all also be in the path of the storm. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, Trinidad and St. Lucia, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Beryl, according to AccuWeather, is the strongest-ever hurricane this early in the season for “this sector of the Atlantic;” it may also end up as the strongest system to ever cross Grenada and portions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

