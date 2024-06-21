Introducing The Potlatch Club – Eleuthera, Bahamas 

The Potlatch Club, a luxury boutique hotel on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, has opened its doors after an extensive restoration. Eleuthera is an island escape known for its wild, pristine beauty and 135 empty beaches. The secluded hideaway has only 11 keys in a former private home, popular with New York socialites in the 1960s and 70s. The property fell into disrepair in the 1980s and has now been restored under its original name, The Potlatch Club.

Potlatch is a term derived from a Northwest Native American ceremonial feast in which possessions are destroyed or given away to display wealth or enhance prestige. This was the original modus operandi of The Potlatch Club. For years, the oceanfront retreat attracted socialites as well as silver-screen legends, such as Greta Garbo, Richard Widmark, Raymond Burr and Rita Gam, who were never charged for anything. And in 1969, Paul McCartney honeymooned at The Potlatch Club with his first wife, Linda, when he wrote several Beatles songs, including "Bathroom Window," on Potlatch Club notepaper.

In 2016, new owners Bruce Loshusan and Hans Febles stumbled across the dilapidated property. Now, after seven years, the renovation is complete. It has been designed and landscaped by Febles alongside Nassau-based interior designer Amanda Lindroth.

Fronting a seven-mile deserted stretch of pink-sand beach, The Potlatch Club is an oceanfront escape. In all, four original buildings were saved and refurbished. The property’s original clubhouse retains historic details, such as checkered floors, which were crafted in Nassau in 1919, and classic whitewashed arches, while striped awnings and pops of pastel add seaside flare. White walls, pink coral stone floors, coral stone finished bathrooms, designer furniture and original art complete the beachy look.

Set on 12 acres of landscaped gardens, the accommodations are a mix of historic and newly built whitewashed suites (three), garden cottages (three) and ocean-facing cottages (three) plus one one-bedroom and one four-bedroom ocean-view villa, which include butler service. Some offer private verandas and terraces and others shoreline pavilions or gardens scented with jasmine and frangipanni.

All accommodations have easy access to The Fig Tree restaurant, which overlooks the pool and sports retrospective pictures of the former resort. Breakfasts with local fruit and fresh ingredients set the stage for seasonal farm-and-sea-to-table organic cuisine. Guests can opt for lunch at the beach at the Pavilion Bar. A range of massages are available at the two-room Acqua Spa, in the guestroom or even on the beach. A day pass is available for non-guests to enjoy the spa with access to the swimming pool, lounge beds, umbrellas and water sports.

General Manager Kezang Dorji, originally from Bhutan, brings a sense of Himalayan hospitality to Eleuthera, although he has much experience in the Caribbean as an integral member of the opening team at COMO Parrot Cay and, previously, as general manager at La Bougainvillea and head of food and beverage at The Cove on Eleuthera.

Guests can also enjoy water sports, such as paddle-boarding, kayaking and cruises at the island’s main port, the nearby Governor’s Harbour. In addition, The Potlatch Club has curated three special itineraries for guests:

"In the Water" – Guests are taken to remote islands and pristine sandbars via a private boat charter, with activities including swimming with turtles, snorkeling trips to glimpse colorful reefs, waterside picnics and fishing.

"The Beaches of Eleuthera" – An immersion into the island’s 100-plus beaches and its long, scalloped coastline, complete with a picnic lunch or visit to a local restaurant.

"A Visit to Harbour Island" – The A-list resort just off the northeast coast of Eleuthera, offers charming local shops, plus buzzy bars and restaurants.

