Grand Cayman Marriott Unveils Redesigned Rooms and Suites

Grand Cayman Marriott Resort has completed a comprehensive redesign of its guestrooms and suites. The newly transformed rooms at the oceanfront property now sport shades of blue and island-inspired artwork.

As part of the renovation, totaling a $20 million investment by London and Regional Group Hotel Holdings, the property’s inventory has increased from 299 to 301 guestrooms, offering one king bed and or two queens; among these are 16 Junior Suites with new partitions and sitting areas and two Ocean Suites with separate living space, located on the fourth and fifth floors.

Additionally, the resort debuted four Family Suites that are well-suited, as the name implies, for families, but also couples and groups. The adjacent activity nook is furnished with a marble table and turquoise deck chair, both exclusively designed for the Summer House. The Family Suites are equipped with bunk beds and a king bed to provide further options for families, groups and extended stays.

The renovated rooms have a slatted screen, floor-to-ceiling windows, new 65-inch smart TVs, integrated lighting, upgraded surfaces and flooring, and bespoke furniture. While most of the rooms offer modern walk-in showers, the others have large soaking tubs. Technology and lighting details have all been upgraded, and each room includes multiple USB ports and charging stations, fiber optic Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile key.

Dedicated to sustainability, the hotel has selected deck chairs made from Sunbury Design fabrics, crafted primarily from recycled materials.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

