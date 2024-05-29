Hyatt Centric to Debut in Puerto Rico's Isla Verde

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, in collaboration with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club, has announced plans for the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Puerto Rico. The former Verdanza Hotel will join the Hyatt portfolio in 2025, marking the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand on the island. Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be located in the Isla Verde neighborhood, one block away from Isla Verde Beach and close to restaurants, shopping, historical landmarks and nightlife. The hotel is currently undergoing a $25 million renovation to update all guestrooms, suites and public spaces.

Once open, Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will offer 223 guestrooms. The hotel will have a communal space with a signature restaurant and bar, an open-air beer garden, and a coffee shop showcasing local flair. The hotel will also offer a modern fitness center, over 16,000 square feet of meeting space, a resort-style pool deck surrounded by tropical landscape, and a locally inspired restaurant and pool bar. To complement the local lifestyle experience, guests will be granted complimentary access to the facilities of Vivo Beach Club, an oceanfront private beach club designed for people of all ages. Here, guests can enjoy a free-form pool, three restaurants, four bars, an outdoor concert stage with seating capacity for 3,500 people, 12,000 square feet of meeting facilities, and the Ocean Lab Brewing Co. micro-brewery.

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be managed by Highgate Hotels, a hotel management firm, with a diverse portfolio of hotels across North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe, including three other hotels in Puerto Rico. The hotel will mark the sixth Hyatt hotel in Puerto Rico following Hyatt Place & Hyatt House San Juan, Hyatt Place Bayamon, Hyatt Place Manati and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.

To learn more, visit www.hyatt.com/hyattcentric.

Related Stories

La Concha Resort in Puerto Rico Unveils Elemara Spa & Salon

Hotel Rumbao Opens in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Caribbean’s First Ayurvedic Center Opens in Vieques, Puerto Rico

Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort Announces Renovation