La Concha Resort in Puerto Rico Unveils Elemara Spa & Salon

La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has unveiled a new oceanfront spa, Elemara Spa & Salon, as part of a property-wide renovation. The spa is just one among several enhancements planned for the project.

Elemara Spa & Salon offers guests and locals seven treatment rooms—two of which are outdoors. The salon offers hair styling, manicure and pedicure services, alongside indoor and outdoor relaxation areas including a beachfront terrace. Design elements throughout the treatment rooms and relaxation spaces are curated by Rene Jean and Jorge Cid of Puerto Rico-based design agency, RJ Arquitectos.

The nature-inspired spa treatments focus on targeting a tailored experience for each visitor. Highlights include the Life-Force Oxygen Face Treatment, Deep Sea Body Massage, Myofascial Release Reflexology and more. The treatments utilize bespoke products from Luzern Skincare and OSEA Malibu. Additional in-spa amenities include filtered alkaline water with molecular hydrogen providing added benefits for improved body function such as movement, digestion and absorption.

Located on the beach in San Juan’s Condado district, La Concha Resort houses 243 oceanfront rooms and a 235-suite tower. Food and beverage offerings include multiple bars and restaurants such as Solera, Sereno Bar & Grill, Marena, Aroma, Lobby Bar, The Loft Beachfront, Serafina San Juan and Tekka Bar. Entertainment options can be found at FiftyEight nightclub and Casino de Dar. The resort also offers an oceanfront gym and multiple venues for meetings, weddings and events.

For more information, visit www.laconcharesort.com.

Related Stories

Now Open: Royalton CHIC Antigua

Karisma Hotels Launches New Autism Passport

Hotel Rumbao Opens in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

DR's Cayo Levantado Resort Launches Wellness Offerings