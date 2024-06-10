Viva Wyndham's First All-Inclusive Resort in the D.R. to Open This Year

Nearly three years ago, Viva Wyndham broke ground on a property in the Dominican Republic and we finally have more details about the project. Travel Agent recently met with Erika Sordo, Viva Resorts by Wyndham's corporate director, to get the latest from the company.

Set to open in Miches on December 11, 2024, the resort is the brand’s first new-build since 2015 and its first in the D.R. The all-inclusive property will additionally be part of Wyndham’s Trademark Collection, a portfolio of independently minded upper-midscale and above properties.

Here’s what guests can expect.

Viva Miches by Wyndham, Trademark Collection is a privately owned resort that will be Wyndham Green-certified. As a newly built resort spread over six-plus acres, great care was taken to disturb as few trees and wildlife as possible. The resort also supports Protortuga, an organization dedicated to sea turtle conservation. Through the Wyndham Green Program, Viva Miches will adhere to sustainable initiatives such as waste reduction, the implementation of solar power and eliminating the use of single-use plastics.

There will be 538 rooms across six categories opening with the first phase of the resort, which saw a total investment of $80 million. In addition, guests can enjoy four à la carte restaurants (Latin fusion restaurant, Oriental fusion, seafood restaurant and Mediterranean), a buffet, kid’s and teen’s clubs, a beachfront pool and a swim-up bar. Good to know: the Ocean View and Oceanfront Rooms both have a “Splash” category, offering a private plunge pool. These are the only two room types to offer such.

Good to know: Travel advisors making bookings can earn points right away through Viva Pro. These can be redeemed for cash, gift cards or stays at Wyndham properties.

The second phase of the opening will add over 200 more rooms, bringing the total to 750, as well as several new bars and restaurants to accommodate the additional capacity. We hear it’s possible this space will accommodate adults only, but that is not confirmed yet.

Also opening with the second phase will be the resort’s full-service spa. When Viva Miches by Wyndham opens in December, guests will be able to secure spa treatments in beachside cabanas.

Entertainment, like at other Viva Wyndham resorts, will be a focal point of the guest experience—designed for adults, children and everyone in between. Beyond pool parties, there will be free diving lessons, pickleball and tennis courts, snorkeling, yoga, kayaking and more. Off property, travelers can take boats to hidden coves and coral reefs, hike in the forest, take a boat tour through the channels of Los Haitises National Park, go whale-watching and more.

Viva Miches by Wyndham, Trademark Collection is located about an hour and a half from Punta Cana International Airport.

Related Stories

Wyndham Alltra Samaná Debuts in the Dominican Republic

Viva Wyndham V Heavens Begins Welcoming Guests of All Ages

DR's Cayo Levantado Resort Launches Wellness Offerings

Marriott Rebrands Dominican Republic All-Inclusive Resort