First Banyan Tree Resort and Residences Announced for the Caribbean

Rockwell Island Development Group (RIDGE), alongside its owner and developer Rafael Reyes, has announced Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences in Bimini, the Bahamas. Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts is overseeing resort management and the rental program for private residences. Sales and construction have already begun, and the first five complete residences will be delivered in early 2025.

Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences is situated on Rockwell Island. The development is exclusively reserved for the community of owners and hotel guests. The island is just 48 nautical miles east of Miami and accessible by seaplane, private charter jet, helicopter or boat. Door to door transportation from Miami is under 30 minutes, and owners can arrive within three hours from New York, Texas and other major U.S. markets. Within an overall property spanning 750 acres, RIDGE will deliver 54 custom waterfront residences, a 50-key five-star hotel and Bonito Beach Club; the second phase will include a deepwater superyacht marina, private 18-hole golf course and members’ only clubhouse.

All private waterfront residences at Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences will be available in five custom layouts. Each home will have a private dock, beach access and ample indoor-outdoor spaces. Additionally, these residences can be placed in a rental program managed by Banyan Tree. Owners and rental guests will have access to the brand’s signature five-star concierge services. All Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences property owners become members of The Sanctuary Club, which provides exclusive benefits and discounts across the entire Banyan Group portfolio, and entry into an exchange network with other participating residence owners.

RIDGE has tapped Miami-based Oppenheim Architecture to lead the architectural design and creative direction for the development and Raymond Jungles as the development’s landscape architect.

In addition to branded and serviced residences, the development includes a boutique hotel, also designed by Oppenheim Architecture and managed by Banyan Tree. The hotel will have 24 beachfront villas and 26 overwater bungalows.

RIDGE has enlisted Bonito to serve as the onsite beach club operator. Bonito Beach Club at Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences will offer members and guests chef-driven dining, VIP table service, private cabanas, yachting and tender services, and recreational programming.

For more information, visit www.banyantreeresidencesbimini.com.

