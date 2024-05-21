BodyHoliday Announces Wellness-Focused Retreat for Families

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia has announced WellFit Tribes programming for 2024. The retreat aims to help teenagers and families strengthen their relationships with each other and practice mental well-being. Taking place from July 1 to August 23, the resort’s WellFit Tribes retreat is a family-based fitness month that offers a lineup of group fitness activities, new adventures and wellness programming. With fitness and wellness experts such as former NFL players, Olympic athletes and nutritionists, the program will guide families along their wellness journey together.

Good to know: BodyHoliday recently lowered its minimum age requirement to 12 years old, acknowledging the cultural shift on health and wellness with families where all enjoy healthy eating, exercise and mindfulness practices.

Key highlights of WellFit Tribes include:

Tailored fitness activities – Families are encouraged to engage in a range of wellness activities suitable for all ages and fitness levels, including daily fitness classes, weekly beach Olympics and other sports tournaments

Teen-focused workshops – Workshops and seminars focus on personal development, mindfulness and healthy living; these include first aid CPR, healthy cooking classes and social dining tables for teenage guests to make new friends

Adventure excursions – Group adventure tours, guided nature walks, snorkeling and sailing

Family bonding time – Dedicated family bonding sessions, whether it's enjoying a beachside barbecue, beach parties or unwinding in luxurious accommodations

Expert guidance – Parents and teens can benefit from personalized guidance and support from professional athletes and wellness experts to ensure they feel supported throughout their journey at BodyHoliday.

The guest lineup includes:

Tyree Washington (July 1-12) – He is a former NFL Player, 400 meter World Champion in Track and Field, three-time Hall of Fame inductee, two-time fastest man in the world, three-time USA National Champion in the 400 meter and CEO/founder of Athletes vs Asthma .

Lee Mears (July 15-26) – Approaching his 10th year as an executive coach, Lee's previous career and experience comes from the world of elite sport. Lee played 16 years of professional rugby representing Bath , England , and the British and Irish Lions .

Angie Akers (July 29–August 9) – She is a decorated professional beach volleyball player, having been named the AVP Rookie of the Year in 2002. In 2009, Akers competed on the FIVB World Tour where she finished the season ranked fifth in the world and was awarded FIVB Rookie of the Year .

Tina Stonely (August 12-23) – Stonely is the founder of The Nutrition Guru Nutrition & Health clinical practice. She has over 20 years of experience as a registered qualified nutritionist, working with a number of high-profile medical practices in Harley Street and the Lanserhof Medical Clinic.

Stays are on an all-inclusive basis and include one daily spa treatment per person along with all meals (some dishes and the I-TAL conscious eating experience at a supplement), premium drinks, motorized and non-motorized water sports, nightly entertainment, and more.

For more details, visit www.thebodyholiday.com.

