Jamaica Records Two Million Visitors in First Five Months of ’24

Jamaica has welcomed a record-setting two million visitors thus far in 2024. To celebrate the milestone, the island destination has launched a limited-time “JAMGETAWAY” offer of up to 65 percent discount at 50 participating hotels in six resort areas on the island.

“We’ve seen unprecedented visitation in 2023 and 2024 and are now ahead of schedule in our goal to reach five million annual visitors,” said Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism. “To show our gratitude, we are offering the opportunity for generous savings for visitors looking to experience Jamaica’s beautiful beaches and immersive culture before the year’s end.”

Savings apply to reservations made between June 15 until July 31, 2024 for travel dates between September 1 and December 1, 2024. Savings can be accessed through travel advisors or https://www.visitjamaica.com/deals with the promotional code JAMGETAWAY.

Jamaica offers an array of family friendly destination experiences well-suited to all types of travelers. Negril, the island’s westernmost town is ideal for beach lovers with a seven-mile stretch of beach and cliffs overlooking the sea. On Jamaica’s South Coast, visitors can unwind on Treasure Beach or learn about glimpse the island’s history in Port Antonio. They can also visit Kingston, the island’s capital and center of cultural heritage. Montego Bay features destination dining, outdoor adventure, bars, clubs, and more; other popular Jamaican locales include Ocho Rios, home to all-inclusive family resorts, the adventure park Mystic Mountain, and the Dunn’s River Falls.

For more information, call 1-800-526-2422 or visit www.visitjamaica.com.

