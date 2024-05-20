Beaches Resorts Debuts Yoga for Kids

Beaches Resorts has joined longtime partner, Sesame Workshop to debut new programming for children and parents. The program, “Sesame Street Sunrise Yoga,” is available at all three Beaches Resorts Caribbean locations.

Available across all Beaches Resorts locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, “Sesame Street Sunrise Yoga” introduces the practice of yoga to children. Bookable at the resorts’ “Sesame Street Kids Camps” or online as an add-on, the program is rooted in playful movement, mindfulness and fun for the entire family. During the 40-minute session, parents and children follow along with every stretch, pose and breath, and receive a custom kids-sized “Sesame Street” yoga mat for continued practice at home. Classes are held two days per week with varying schedules for each of the three Beaches Resorts—Beaches Turks and Caicos, Beaches Negril, and Beaches Ocho Rios—with a 5X7 photo included as a keepsake.

“Sesame Street Sunrise Yoga” adds to the many ways Beaches Resorts and Sesame Workshop spark imaginations on vacation via “Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street,” where families enjoy special activities, such as reading stories with Elmo, baking with Cookie Monster, dancing with Zoe, crafting with Julia, making puppets with Bert and Ernie, and sharing magic with Abby Cadabby.

In connection with Mental Health Awareness Month, Beaches’ philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation, and Sesame Workshop will co-host double sessions at the Ministry of Education Early Childhood Commission’s Annual Professional Development Institute’s Workshop in Kingston, Jamaica, to be attended by 2,000 private and public school educators and parents. Taking place May 20-24, 2024, the event will highlight the theme, “A Place to Belong: A Child’s Right to Quality Early Childhood Education,” sharing best practices for facilitating an environment where children can be and feel accepted in the classroom and at home.

For more information, visit www.beaches.com.

