Jaimaca’s Sunset at the Palms Now Offering Complimentary Wedding Package

Sunset at the Palms resort in Negril, Jamaica, is offering a complimentary wedding package for couples. The adults-only, all-inclusive boutique hotel is now offering a “Swaying Palms” wedding package for couples who book a stay at the resort.

At Sunset at the Palms, couples can stay in one of 85 treehouse-style accommodations and enjoy access to gardens dotted with palm trees and a stretch of beach along Bloody Bay. The couple can choose to exchange their vows in either location. In addition, the new “Swaying Palms” wedding package includes the following complimentary services and offerings:

Personal wedding planner

Choice between a beach or garden wedding ceremony

Sparkling wine for up to six guests

Wedding cake for up to six guests

Fresh bridal bouquet and groom’s boutonniere in either purple or white dendrobium orchids

Exclusive use of the resort’s sound system for MP3 player/iPod

Private dinner setting for the bride, groom and up to four guests

On-property wedding coordinator

Wedding officiant

Marriage certificate

To secure the complimentary “Swaying Palms” wedding package, guests must book a minimum of three deluxe rooms for five nights or more. The package includes the bride, groom and four guests with rates starting at $488 per room, per night based on double occupancy.

Note: Wedding ceremonies are subject to a mandatory processing, government licensing and administration fee of $250. This fee is not included in the price of the wedding packages. Wedding ceremonies must be booked at least 60 days prior to arrival or a late fee of $200 will apply.

For more information, visit www.thepalmsjamaica.com.

