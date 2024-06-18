Accor Announce Plans for First MGallery Hotel in the Caribbean

Accor, in partnership with Terres de Légendes, has announced the signing of a new hotel development: The Whimsy Hotel & Spa Saint-Martin – MGallery Collection. Located in Saint Martin, it will be the first MGallery hotel to open in the Caribbean—a strategic location for the growth and development of MGallery.

The hotel will reopen after a rebranding of the Beach Plaza Hotel, a Caribbean hotspot for over 20 years. The property is located on the beach, close to Marigot on the French side of the island. Set to open in 2025, The Whimsy Hotel & Spa Saint-Martin – MGallery Collection will have 165 rooms, including 40 suites, a spa with four treatment rooms, fitness center, beach club and a 2,691-square-foot MICE facility. Food and beverage options will include a restaurant and three bars, including a lobby beach bar, rooftop bar and pool juice bar.

Upon reopening, the hotel will join the MGallery Hotel Collection. Founded in 2008, the collection includes over 120 luxury boutique hotels worldwide. Over the past two years, the brand has been opening and signing multiple hotels, with plans to grow its network and pipeline by 30 percent in 2030.

“The Caribbean represents a strategic zone for the development of the MGallery brand, a destination revealed among the four key destination clusters for future global travelers. With its vibrant culture, stunning natural beauty, and rich heritage, the Caribbean offers the perfect backdrop for our collection of bespoke hotels. Accor remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding its presence in the Caribbean,” said Xavier Grange, chief development officer for Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems.

For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com.

