Sandals Commemorates 15th Anniversary of Sandals Foundation

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has announced its plans to commemorate the anniversary of its non-profit arm, the Sandals Foundation, with a new, year-long campaign, “Empower 15.” As part of this initiative, “The Power of 15” project will "harness the strength of the Caribbean sun" to bring sustainable solar energy to local schools.

Through this effort, the Sandals Foundation will raise the funds needed for the installation of solar panels on school buildings in under-resourced Caribbean communities. On average in the Caribbean, one kilowatt—the amount of electricity consumed in one hour—costs more than double the average price in the United States; because many Caribbean countries are subject to fluctuating global oil prices that directly impact the cost of generating electricity, the price can reach over $0.51 cents per kWh. The installation of solar panels in schools will help combat these challenges for years to come.

For every donation of $15 or higher made to the Sandals Foundation during the month of June 2024, Sandals Resorts is donating $15 to “The Power of 15” project. Throughout the year, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts guests can support the Sandals Foundation by engaging in programs such as “Pack for a Purpose,” “Reading Road Trips,” turtle-watching experiences and more, during their Caribbean vacations.

Since its inception in 2009, the Sandals Foundation has been dedicated to empowering Caribbean people and communities, impacting more than 1.5 million lives across the Caribbean and embracing the help of 33,000 volunteers. All administrative costs of the Sandals Foundation are covered by Sandals Resorts International, allowing 100 percent of every dollar donated to go directly towards funding impactful initiatives under the Sandals Foundation’s three core pillars: Community, Education and the Environment.

The Sandals Foundation has teamed up with local Caribbean artists to create Sun Murals, vibrant works of art designed to inspire people seeking power over their own lives.

The resort’s retail line will commemorate the anniversary by offering guests apparel with a purpose. Graphic tees, totes and tumblers will be available for purchase with a portion of sales going towards the project.

For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

