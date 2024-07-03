New CEO Takes Helm of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Elison "Tommy" Thompson's tenure as CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority has come to an end and Kelly Fontenelle has stepped in as the new CEO.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority reflected on Thompson's successful two-and-a-half-year assignment, during which he made significant contributions to the tourism sector. Thompson was instrumental in driving the destination’s pandemic recovery through successful strategic and creative tourism sales and marketing initiatives.

Thompson played an integral role in increasing airlift and accessibility for travelers. To that point, St. Kitts has seen significant growth in international and regional airlift and cruise arrivals, including the first year-round direct flight from the New York metro area with JetBlue, as well as increased lift with notable airlines including InterCaribbean Airways, Caribbean Airways, Air Canada, Sunrise Airways, United Airlines and American Airlines. Additionally, St. Kitts is now one of the fastest-growing cruise destinations in the region. Most recently, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas arrived on January 30, 2024 with a capacity of 7,600 passengers.

Thompson was also at the helm of the destination's new brand campaign, "Venture Deeper," which brought St. Kitts to the global stage by focusing on the island's natural beauty, hospitality and cultural richness.

Under Thompson’s leadership, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority launched a first-of-its-kind island experience titled "Kittitian RumMaster" for travelers looking for an immersive activity on the island. Additionally, the Tourism Authority unveiled its "Summer of Fun” to further promote year-round visitation to the island. St. Kitts’ "Summer of Fun" includes the annual St. Kitts Music Festival with acclaimed artists such as Mary J. Blige, plus St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week, Nevis Mango Festival, Nevis Culturama and Caribbean Premier League Cricket.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to bring St. Kitts out of COVID protocols to a full recovery,” said Thompson. “The island of St. Kitts is a special place with such a vibrant community, and I am confident that the future holds even greater success for this incredible destination.”

Kelly Fontenelle, who now takes the helm, has 25 years of expertise in the tourism and event management sector with a distinct focus on Caribbean travel.

Visitors can check www.visitstkitts.com for updates and information.

