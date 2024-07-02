Paradisus by Meliá Relaunches Family Concierge Services

Paradisus by Meliá, the “Destination Inclusive” luxury resort brand by Meliá Hotels International, has unveiled a range of offerings for summer travelers, including new off-site experiences and the relaunch of Family Concierge services.

The Family Concierge is available across family-friendly Paradisus by Meliá locations and offers a range of perks for groups and families, including dedicated play areas for children, superior room amenities, signature “Destination Inclusive” activities and more. Guests checking into Family Concierge will receive a private VIP check-in and check-out area with complimentary light bites. The service also provides guests with elevated suite offerings including premium room categories, turndown service, a minibar, a personal destination concierge, priority dinner reservations and more. Families can also enjoy daily breakfast in a restaurant only accessible to Family Concierge guests.

Paradisus by Meliá has also launched new “Destination Inclusive” experiences in Cancun, Punta Cana and the Canary Islands. At Paradisus Cancun, guests can enjoy a sunset cruise in the Nichupté lagoon. At Paradisus Grand Cana in Punta Cana, guests can visit the nearby water park, Caribbean Lake Park. At Paradisus Gran Canaria, guests will have the opportunity to visit Hacienda La Rekompensa, a 600,000-square-foot farm, home to more than 7,000 banana plants of 25 varieties in the Canary Islands. Within the farm sits a historic hacienda dating to 1804. Guests will be able to learn about the history of bananas in the Canary Islands, while they taste a selection of local artisanal banana products including jams, sweets and even banana wine. The museum houses cosmetic lines made from local fruits found on the farm. Paradisus Gran Canaria guests can also opt in to visit the San Juan winery, which dates back five generations. Guests can go on a guided tour of the winery, cellar and the Bodega San Juan - Finca El Mocanal to learn more about wine tourism in the Canary Islands.

Launched in 2023, “Destination Inclusive” is a program where guests of upgraded suite offerings can experience off-property experiences curated by local experts, all included in the nightly rate.

