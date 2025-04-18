St. Eustatius Tourism Ends Staffing Crisis With New Appointments

After nearly a year of severe understaffing that brought the island’s tourism efforts to a near standstill, the St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) has announced the appointment of two key professionals to revitalize the organization’s capabilities and restore momentum to the island’s vital tourism sector.

For eight months, the STDF’s entire operation rested solely on the shoulders of one employee, then product development manager, Maya Pandt, who singlehandedly maintained all essential functions. The situation hindered the island’s tourism promotion and development efforts. This critical staffing shortage came at a significant cost to Statia’s tourism economy, limiting visitor engagement, marketing initiatives and strategic planning during a crucial recovery period.

“I am ecstatic that STDF is finally assembling a team to share this enormous workload,” said Pandt, who was recently promoted to the post of director of tourism. “After eight months of maintaining operations entirely alone, these positions—vital for the success of our tourism initiatives—are finally being filled. I look forward to a positive and productive working relationship to get tourism firmly back on track.”

The STDF has recruited two professionals, whose expertise addresses the most critical operational gaps.

Erieënne Brandao, appointed as communications specialist, brings specialized training from The ROC Mondriaan International Hotel Management & Entrepreneurship School. Her hospitality background provides industry insights that will power the organization’s renewed promotional efforts. Brandao will spearhead initiatives to re-establish Statia as a premier Caribbean destination through targeted outreach and engagement with both local stakeholders and international markets.

Christina Hook, appointed as financial and administrative officer, contributes over three decades of banking industry experience to establish robust financial structures and accountability systems. Her financial acumen and meticulous attention to detail will ensure sustainable resource management while her strong customer service background will enhance stakeholder relationships across the tourism ecosystem.

With a fully functioning team now in place, the STDF can resume comprehensive destination marketing, stakeholder engagement and strategic development initiatives that have been severely constrained during the prolonged staffing shortage.

For more information, visit www.statia-tourism.com.

Related Stories

New Deals on Dominica Tours, Accommodations, Restaurants & More

Antigua and Barbuda Launches New Arrival and Departure System

Anguilla Culinary Experience Unveils 2025 Talent Lineup, Events

St. Kitts Extends Travel Advisor Rewards Program