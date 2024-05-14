Costa Rica’s Las Catalinas to Host Family Summer Camp

The mostly car-free seaside town of Las Catalinas on Costa Rica’s Gold Coast has announced its first-ever family summer camp, “Live Like a Local at Las Catalinas,” from June to September 2024.

The on-the-ground travel team at Beach Town Travel will curate a seven-day itinerary designed for each family with immersive cultural programs, wildlife and nature adventures, outdoor activities and more. Daily activities include two days of private surfing lessons at Playa Grande and one day of exploring the region by horseback with La Estancia. The “family free day,” which Beach Town Travel recommends, includes a “Diamante Zip Lining and Adventure Tour,” “ATV Tour of the Rivers of Costa Rica” or a full day of wellness at Center of Joy in town or a boat charter for deep sea fishing. Families can round out their camp experience with a catamaran sail to explore the coastal coves of Playa Flamingo and Potrero.

Creating opportunities for better balanced living with a greater connection to nature is at the forefront of Las Catalinas in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Las Catalinas began conceptualizing a compact master plan in 2006 that set out to implement a better way of living for the people who live, work and vacation there. Almost totally car-free, the town and its textured hardscapes encourage maximum human-to-human interaction in a setting that harmonizes people with nature. Taking cars out of the equation means people spend more time outdoors on foot or on bike, creating opportunities for spontaneous interactions, conversations and impromptu socialization. The absence of cars encourages more freedom for children and parents.

Since its inception, Las Catalinas has been spearheading a movement to build highly walkable neighborhoods, towns and cities. In 2022, The Congress for New Urbanism celebrated Beach Town, the first neighborhood within Las Catalinas to receive a Charter Award for achieving “more equitable, sustainable, connected, healthy and prosperous communities.”

For more information, visit www.lascatalinascr.com.

Related Stories

Costa Rica’s Rio Perdido Unveils New Bungalows

All-Inclusive Eco Retreat Debuts on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula

Marriott to Open Two Autograph Collection Hotels in Costa Rica

Habitas to Debut in Costa Rica This December