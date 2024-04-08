FAA Announces $148.3 Million for Airport Projects in 28 States

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $148.3 million for 73 airport-related infrastructure projects in 28 states. These projects are funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, which provides about $15 billion in total funding with $3 billion available annually for five years.

Airports receiving funding include:

$61.9 million to Orlando International Airport : This project expands the existing Terminal C apron and an additional 138,481 square yards to accommodate increased use of the Terminal C facilities.

: This project expands the existing Terminal C apron and an additional 138,481 square yards to accommodate increased use of the Terminal C facilities. $22.1 million to General Edward Lawrence Logan International in Boston , MA : These projects rehabilitate taxiway pavement, lighting systems and enhance the Land and Hold Short Operations systems at four locations on the airport to meet FAA standards.

in , : These projects rehabilitate taxiway pavement, lighting systems and enhance the Land and Hold Short Operations systems at four locations on the airport to meet FAA standards. $13.6 million to Dallas Love Field , TX : This project constructs a 36,000-square-foot aircraft rescue and firefighting building to assist the airport in meeting safety requirements and extend the life of the equipment by protecting it from adverse weather conditions.

, : This project constructs a 36,000-square-foot aircraft rescue and firefighting building to assist the airport in meeting safety requirements and extend the life of the equipment by protecting it from adverse weather conditions. $12 million to Rhode Island T.F. Green International in Warwick, RI : This project constructs a new 60,000 square yard cargo apron to accommodate increased use of the aviation facilities.

in : This project constructs a new 60,000 square yard cargo apron to accommodate increased use of the aviation facilities. $3.2 million to Arnold Palmer Regional in Latrobe , PA : This project expands the existing terminal building an additional 22,000 square feet, adding a new HVAC and related upgrades for the existing building, fire sprinklers for the addition, as well as fixed seating in the passenger hold room.

in , : This project expands the existing terminal building an additional 22,000 square feet, adding a new HVAC and related upgrades for the existing building, fire sprinklers for the addition, as well as fixed seating in the passenger hold room. $3 million to North Platte-Lee Bird Regional Airport in Lincoln County, NE : This project constructs a portion of the new 24,628-square-foot terminal building to increase passenger throughput and reduce passenger delay.

in : This project constructs a portion of the new 24,628-square-foot terminal building to increase passenger throughput and reduce passenger delay. $2.5 million to Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field in Virgina : This project modifies the existing airport access road to efficiently move passengers to and from the airport. Additionally, the road will be raised above the 100-year flood plain to decrease likelihood of flooding.

in : This project modifies the existing airport access road to efficiently move passengers to and from the airport. Additionally, the road will be raised above the 100-year flood plain to decrease likelihood of flooding. $2.5 million to Northeast Philadelphia Airport in Pennsylvania : This project rehabilitates 5,150 feet of the existing Taxiway C to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

in : This project rehabilitates 5,150 feet of the existing Taxiway C to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris. $2.2 million to Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado : This project reconstructs 1,180 feet of the existing access road. The access road is the only access for passengers to get to the terminal building. Reconstruction is essential to ensure passengers are able to safely and efficiently access the terminal.

in : This project reconstructs 1,180 feet of the existing access road. The access road is the only access for passengers to get to the terminal building. Reconstruction is essential to ensure passengers are able to safely and efficiently access the terminal. $2.0 million to Chippewa Valley Regional in Eau Claire , WI : This project constructs a new 4,993 square foot two-bay south general aviation hangar for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue.

in , : This project constructs a new 4,993 square foot two-bay south general aviation hangar for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue. $2.0 million to Friday Harbor Airport in Washington : This project constructs a new 10,000 square foot hangar No. 80 for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue.

in : This project constructs a new 10,000 square foot hangar No. 80 for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue. $1.5 million to Chippewa County International in Sault Ste. Marie , MI : This project replaces the existing terminal building heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

in , : This project replaces the existing terminal building heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. $1.2 million to Springfield-Branson National in Greene County, MO : This project reconstructs a portion of the existing 275,000-square-foot terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and baggage.

in : This project reconstructs a portion of the existing 275,000-square-foot terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and baggage. $1.0 million to Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee, WA: This project provides the design of the reconstruction of 7,000 feet of the Runway 12/30 pavement to meet FAA design standards.

The funding is from the AIG program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. To date, nearly $9 billion in AIG funding has been made available to airports across the country.

For more information, visit www.faa.gov/airport-infrastructure.

