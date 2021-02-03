Atlas Ocean Voyages Is New Cruise Planners' Approved Supplier

Atlas Ocean Voyages, the new luxe-adventure expedition line starting service this summer, has been named an approved supplier for Cruise Planners, the largest home-based travel advisor franchise network in the U.S. and an American Express Travel Representative.

Launching in July 2021, Atlas’ new 196-guest, expedition ship, World Navigator will sail within the Mediterranean and Black Sea, to the Holy Land, before repositioning to South America for a winter season of Antarctica sailings.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages is extremely pleased to be on Cruise Planners approved suppliers list since Cruise Planners travel advisors are tapped into the pulse of the market; are well-trained franchise owners; and have state-of-the-art sales tools,” said Brandon Townsley, Atlas' vice president of sales and trade partnerships, in a press statement.

Michelle Fee, Cruise Planners' CEO and founder, said her group was delighted to add the new cruise line as another cruise selling option for its 2,500 home based, Cruise Planners' franchise owners who independently book cruise and land vacations.

"We know there is a pent-up consumer demand for small ship and luxury travel options and our partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages is another example of how we seek out the most distinctive and compelling travel experiences for our clients," said Fee, who added that Atlas offers some unique or off-the-beaten-path itineraries, including options for travel to Ukraine, Bucharest, Egypt and the Holy Land, to name a few.

Atlas recently enhanced its "All Inclusive, All the Way" approach with a new Atlas Ashore program (offering a free shore excursion in every port).

It also offers travelers desiring flexibility in travel planning the "Plan With Confidence" policy—providing travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing.

Consumers can also change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages’ sail date. That includes changing the itinerary to another part of the world. Or, they can choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit.

For more information, visit www.cruiseplanners.com or www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

Related Stories

AQSC & Victory Will Require Vaccine for Overnight Guests

Emerald Waterways Unveils New River Cruise Experiences for 2022

Carnival Cruise Line and PortMiami Break Ground on Terminal F

American Cruise Lines Will Debut 50+ New Shore Excursions in '21