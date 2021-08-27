Atlas Ocean Voyages to Require Proof of Vaccination From October

Atlas Ocean Voyages will require proof of vaccination from all guests, beginning with World Navigator’s October 4, 2021 sailing. The cruise brand adjusted its mandatory vaccination requirement to meet the ever-changing local destinations’ COVID-19 protocols and to ensure an uninterrupted and safe guest experience.

Atlas will require all its guests to furnish a valid proof of certificate detailing that they have completed their COVID vaccination at least 14 days prior to embarkation. For all voyages, Atlas will administer a mandatory antigen test at embarkation and require guests to provide a valid negative result from a PCR test taken up to 72 hours, or a valid negative result from an antigen test taken up to 48 hours, prior to embarkation.

All Atlas shipboard staff and crew members are vaccinated, and the cruise brand says it is continuing to monitor the international travel requirements and will adjust its health and safety protocols as appropriate.

World Navigator, Atlas’ first ship, has begun service and is sailing Egypt and Greek Isles itineraries for summer 2021. It will sail the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica for winter 2021-22; and the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Arctic, and Central and South America in summer 2022. The cruise brand’s second ship, World Traveller, launches in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023.

As for World Traveller, Atlas recently announced its inaugural sailings from Lisbon, Portugal to a combination of chic and historic destinations throughout the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian and Aegean Seas.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

