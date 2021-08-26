Holland America Line Cancels “Grand” Voyages for 2022

Holland America Line has announced that two of its ships, Volendam and Zaandam, will return to service in May 2022, with the former exploring Northern Europe, and the latter returning to the Canada/New England region. With these new start dates, the “Grand World Voyage” and “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage” have been cancelled for 2022 and will resume in 2023.

Volendam will return for the 74-day “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage” in 2023, departing January 3. While Zuiderdam will replace Zaandam for the 128-day “Grand World Voyage,” departing the same day. Guests who were booked on the 2022 “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage” will be automatically moved to the 2023 departure, while those who were booked on the 2022 “Grand World Voyage” aboard Zaandam will be automatically moved to the 2023 sailing aboard Zuiderdam.

With Zuiderdam embarking on the “Grand World Voyage,” Koningsdam will take on that ship’s longer, exotic itineraries in 2023. Koningsdam’s 25-day “Mexican Riviera and Circle Hawaii Collectors’ Voyage” will move from a January 31, 2023 departure to January 7, 2023, for 24 days. In February, the larger Pinnacle Class ship will offer the exotic 35-day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” itinerary roundtrip from San Diego, and all guests booked for that departure aboard Zuiderdam will be moved to Koningsdam. Zuiderdam’s Panama Canal cruises in January and April 2023, as well as a 10-day “Mexico and Sea of Cortez” voyage will be assumed by Zaandam.

Guests who prefer a 100 percent refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences Form to indicate their preference by September 24, 2021. The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line. See the terms and conditions in the Cancellation Preferences Form for all details.

When they return to service, Volendam and Zaandam will join Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam, which have either resumed service or are slated to restart cruising by November 2021.

Volendam, which returns on May 1, will offer longer explorations ranging from 14 to 35 days to the Baltic, Norway up to North Cape and Spitsbergen, British Isles and Iceland, all roundtrip from Rotterdam, Netherlands. The ship also sails along the Iberian Peninsula to the Mediterranean and down to Egypt and Israel.

Zaandam restarts on May 12 with a cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Boston, Massachusetts, followed by itineraries between Boston and Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The ship will offer the popular 35-day “Voyage of the Vikings” itinerary in July that sails roundtrip from Boston to Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland.

The 2023 “Grand World Voyage” is slated to visit 61 ports in 30 countries and island nations, which will include eight overnight calls. While the 2023 “Grand South America and Antarctica” voyage will visit 34 ports in 16 countries and island nations, with five overnight calls. Daylight transit of the Panama Canal and overland opportunities to visit Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Patagonia and Iguazu Falls are some of the highlights of the cruise.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Related Stories

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of New Ship Rotterdam

Variety Cruises Is Headed to the Panama Canal and the Caribbean

Carnival Panorama Sets Sail on First Cruise from California

Disney Wish to Debut First-of-its-Kind Interactive Experience