Princess Delays Return of Island Princess and Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises has delayed the return of two of its ships, Island Princess and Diamond Princess, with both now scheduled to return to service in spring 2022. As a result, the cruise line has cancelled its 2021-2022 “South America & Antarctica” program on Diamond Princess, and its 2022 “World Cruise” along with two December 2021 Island Princess cruises.

Island Princess will now return to service with a series of cruises to the Caribbean in spring 2022, prior to its 14-day “Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean” voyage on April 27, 2022. Diamond Princess will also return to service in spring 2022 with a season of Japan sailings. Details of both new programs will be announced soon.

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to move them to an equivalent future cruise with the added benefit of protecting their 2021/2022 fare on their future cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid or a full refund to the original form of payment. Requests must be received through this online form by September 30, 2021, or guests will automatically be moved to the default alternate. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Good to know: Princess will protect travel advisor commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

For latest information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, check www.princess.com.

