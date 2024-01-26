Aurora Expeditions Announces Partnership With Approach Guides

Aurora Expeditions has teamed up with Approach Guides to provide greater marketing support for its travel trade partners globally. The service is free to use for all travel advisors and will allow Aurora Expeditions to evolve its trade support offering by sharing marketing assets such as video, imagery and brochures. Travel advisors can also share pre-built multimedia “content experiences”—showcasing Aurora itineraries, destinations, experiences and promotions—that they can use to engage clients and boost conversion.

Aurora has created three content experiences, which can be co-branded by travel advisors with a single click and shared to their clients via social media, email, in quotes or even on their own websites. The three content experiences available now for co-branding and sharing include:

“ Antarctica With Aurora Expeditions ,” which provides an overview of the experience to Aurora’s flagship destination

,” which provides an overview of the experience to Aurora’s flagship destination “ Adventure to the World’s Wild Places ” for an overview of the company’s expeditions globally and the Aurora difference

” for an overview of the company’s expeditions globally and the Aurora difference “Go Wild With Your Bucket List,” Aurora’s global campaign highlighting some of the best small-ship experiences to be had in 2024

Advisors can access the service with their email address at inspires.to/aurora-expeditions.

“We’re excited to be working with Aurora Expeditions to help their trade partners supercharge their marketing efforts in a fast, easy and on-brand way,” said Jennifer Raezer, founder and chief marketing officer, Approach Guides. “Aurora Expeditions’ new trade marketing solution really is transformational, enabling advisors to spend less time building outbound campaigns and more time growing their businesses.”

For more information, visit www.aurora-expeditions.com.

