Azamara Unveils Full Fleet Voyages for Europe 2023

Azamara has announced the launch of its Europe 2023 deployment across its full fleet of ships: Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey and the latest addition, Azamara Onward. With 95 itineraries, including more than 35 country intensive voyages, Azamara will visit over 40 countries and 200 ports across the continent. Additionally, the cruise line has also opened remaining 2022 voyages of Azamara Onward.

Highlights of the 2023 Azamara deployment include 315 late nights in cities like Mykonos, where guests can partake in the bustling night life and party scene; or Lisbon, Portugal, to enjoy a sunset cruise on the Tejo River or indulge in an assortment of tapas and wine in the city's Bairro Alto neighborhood for dinner. Azamara will also offer more than 75 overnights in popular European destinations, including Barcelona, Bordeaux and Monte Carlo.

The cruise line's 2023 deployment will feature over 35 country-intensive voyages designed to provide travelers more time to explore a single country’s hidden gems. These itineraries will explore cities in Spain, Croatia, Italy, Norway, Scotland and more, allowing travelers to fully immerse themselves into the culture of each city. Azamara will also debut its “Black Sea Intensive” itinerary, giving travelers an opportunity to explore the history and wonders of ancient cities in Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.

Azamara is also introducing two new land explorations for guests to extend their adventure before or after their trip. “Aboard the Switzerland Glacier Express Train” is the new “AzAmazing Journey” that will transport guests through Switzerland, crossing 291 bridges and passing through 91 tunnels within eight hours. Additional highlights include a full-day excursion to the Alpine world on Mount Rigi to participate in a cheese-making workshop, a sunset cruise in Lucerne, and exploring Zermatt, home to Matterhorn, one of the highest summits in Europe. This program is available from Bordeaux or Amsterdam.

Travelers can also opt in for a “Stay Local in Gran Canaria” for a two-night program. Highlights include visiting the Bandama Crater, one of the largest extinct volcanic craters, followed by a stop in La Atalaya, the prime pottery-producing villages. A lunch of local specialties will be served at the Mirador Las Tirajanas hotel, located in the caldera of an ancient volcano. Also, there will be a stop at La Fortaleza—one of the most relevant archeological settlements in the islands—to visit the sole coffee-producing plantation in Europe and a hands-on Mojo Sauce workshop.

Guests interested in culinary-focused itineraries can book the "Wine & Culture Voyage" out of Southampton, England to experience the cuisine, architecture and spirit of Europe's top wine countries, including two days of wine production education in Bordeaux, France. The itinerary will also visit Bilbao, Spain for exploring the Guggenheim Museum and eventually conclude in Lisbon to discover highlights like the church of Igreja de São Vicente de Fora, which dates back to the 12th century, Museu Nacional do Azulejo and Torre de Belém.

For sports enthusiasts, Azamara will include two voyages for the Grand Prix weekend on its Journey and Pursuit ships, starting May 25, 2023. Throughout the journey guests can enjoy ports that include Rome, Livorno, Monte Carlo, Marseille, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Barcelona. Additionally, through its continued partnership with PerryGolf, Azamara's 2023 deployment will include 13 golf voyages, featuring play on marquee courses around the world.

The 2023 voyages will also include seven maiden port calls in Alta, Norway; Brest, France; Cesme, Turkey; Fredericia, Denmark; Gothenburg, Sweden; Heimaey, Iceland and Mariehamn, Finland.

For more information, visit www.azamara.com.

