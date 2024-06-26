Star Clippers Adds Business Development Executive for Central U.S.

Star Clippers has announced the appointment of Candice Middleton as the business development executive for the U.S. Central region. In this role, Middleton will focus on developing Star Clippers’ individual and group business, incentive and charters. Her territory will include Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. She will report to Terri Haas, vice president of sales and marketing for Star Clippers, and can be reached at [email protected].

Middleton has worked in the travel and hospitality industry for more than 25 years and has considerable experience working with travel advisors. Before joining Star Clippers, she worked for GOGO Vacations as business development manager (BDM) for the West Coast and more recently, as Southeast BDM/National Account Manager. Prior to that, Middleton was on the sales team for Hilton Worldwide for seven years as the West Coast BDM. She is based in Mississippi.

Said Haas on the hiring of Middleton: “Her extensive background in sales and marketing across the travel industry is an ideal match for our brand and we look forward to her helping us continue to grow Star Clippers’ presence in this important cruise market.”

For more than 25 years, Star Clippers' modern tall ships have been sailing to remote ports in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Central America. The company operates three of the world’s largest and tallest sailing vessels: Star Clipper and Star Flyer are traditional clipper ships with modern amenities carrying 160 guests each, while the 227-guest Royal Clipper holds the Guinness World Record as the largest and only five-masted, fully rigged sailing ship in service. All three ships have expansive teak decks, swimming pools, informal dining, convivial tropical bars on deck and piano lounges.

