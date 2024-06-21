Oceania Cruises Adds New Culinary Concepts Fleet-wide

Oceania Cruises has announced new “Relaxed Yet Refined” dining venues aboard its eight ships. Highlights include new sushi and Indian cuisine offerings at Terrace Café and a revamped poolside lunch menu at Waves Grill.

Terrace Café is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With the addition of a daily sushi station as well as an Indian Corner, the venue’s range of international cuisines expands even further. The sushi station is highlighted by 45 new recipes, created by the line’s newly appointed executive culinary directors, Chefs Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, along with their team. These include two types of sashimi per day, two types of uramaki, three kinds of nigiri and a daily vegetarian option. The new Indian Corner operates once every cruise during dinner service and offers 15 Indian recipes including butter chicken and dal.

The menu at Waves Grill, Oceania Cruises’ poolside relaxed lunch venue, has also been revamped, offering new dishes to sample alongside popular signature dishes. The menu now serves more than 20 revised options, including a new selection of cold sandwiches, plus hot sandwiches and burgers. All are now served with a choice of French fries or sweet potato fries.

Chef Quaretti said: “We have so much going on ahead of the launch of Allura in just over a year. But there are exciting plans afoot for all our ships. We have new dishes to unveil in Red Ginger, our signature pan-Asian venue; there will be an expansion of Oceania Cruises’ exclusive wine pairing luncheon options; and a fresh look at the menus for the grande dame of the line’s dining venues, The Grand Dining Room.”

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

