Carnival Cruise Line Cancels More Voyages on Multiple Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations, as it's extended its "pause" for all U.S. cruises through March 31, 2021. In addition, the line also cancelled some voyages for select ships and certain homeport operations; this is related to specific itineraries and ship drydock work.

“We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival," said Christine Duffy, the line's president, in a press statement. "We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased in approach."

Booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

Cancellations include:

All embarkations from U.S. homeports through March 31, 2021

Carnival Freedom cruises from Galveston through April 10, 2021 (which includes a repositioning of the ship from Galveston to Seattle and a 17-day Carnival Journeys cruise not allowed under the current guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

cruises from through April 10, 2021 (which includes a repositioning of the ship from Galveston to Seattle and a 17-day cruise not allowed under the current guidelines issued by the (CDC) Carnival Miracle cruises from San Diego and San Francisco through September 16, 2021 (which includes many 10-day and longer itineraries not allowed under the current CDC guidelines)

cruises from and through September 16, 2021 (which includes many 10-day and longer itineraries not allowed under the current CDC guidelines) Carnival Liberty voyages from Port Canaveral, FL, from September 17 through October 18, 2021 (to accommodate rescheduled drydock work)

voyages from from September 17 through October 18, 2021 (to accommodate rescheduled drydock work) Carnival Sunshine voyages from Charleston between October 11 and November 13, 2021 (to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work)

voyages from between October 11 and November 13, 2021 (to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work) Carnival Spirit's 15-day cruise from Singapore to Brisbane, Australia, on June 12, 2021 (consistent with the current limitations on international travel in place in Australia)

