Celestyal to Sail Year-Round in 2025 to 2027

Celestyal has announced its year-round program for 2025, 2026 and early 2027. The cruise line is expanding and adding new ports to its core summer Greek and Mediterranean cruises on both of its ships. The sailings include eight additional "Heavenly Adriatic" cruises in 2025 and 13 in 2026—due to the rising demand for the new-to-2024 itinerary—visiting Greece, Croatia (Split or Dubrovnik), Montenegro (Kotor) and Italy (Venice (Marghera) or Bari).

Celestyal Journey will sail two seven-night itineraries during the Mediterranean and Aegean season:

The " Heavenly Adriatic " cruise will depart from Athens with a late stay in Dubrovnik and full-day calls at Kefalonia , Kotor , Bari, Corfu and Katakolo .

The "Idyllic Aegean" cruise in 2025 and 2026 will depart from Athens with full days in Kusadasi (Ephesus), Rhodes, Crete, Santorini and Milos, plus a full day and late stay in Mykonos. The "Idyllic Aegean" sailings can also be combined with the "Heavenly Adriatic" sailings on select dates to form 14-night voyages.

Celestyal Discovery will continue to offer shorter rotating itineraries during the summer season:

The three-night " Iconic Aegean " cruise will depart from Athens and call at Mykonos, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Patmos, Crete and Santorini.

Celestyal's "Heavenly Adriatic" cruises visit four countries in seven nights, while the "Idyllic Aegean" cruises visit seven ports in eight nights. The line also calls at less visited destinations, including Bari in Italy’s Puglia region.

The cruise line’s newest ship, Celestyal Discovery, will spend the winter sailing the Arabian Gulf starting in 2025. Celestyal Discovery will join Celestyal Journey in the region, which will depart on the previously launched seven-night “Desert Days” itinerary later this year.

Celestyal Discovery will operate rotating three- and four-night itineraries from November to March, including a three-night “Iconic Arabia” cruise, departing from Abu Dhabi and calling at Doha (Qatar) and Sir Bani Yas Island (U.A.E.). A four-night “Iconic Arabia” cruise will depart from Abu Dhabi and call at Fujairah (U.A.E.), Muscat and Khasab (both Oman). Guests can also combine the itineraries into a seven-night “Gulf Icons” sailing.

Celestyal Journey will homeport from Doha for the "Desert Days" itinerary, in a three-year partnership with the region. The ship will make inaugural calls to Khasab, Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. These itineraries include an overnight Dubai option, and guests may also start and end their cruise in Dubai. The itinerary launches on November 9, 2024, with special sailings also available including festive cruises plus Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix departures.

Celestyal Discovery launched in March 2024 and Celestyal Journey in September 2023. Both ships carry up to 1,260 guests.

Note: The announcement means that Celestyal Discovery will no longer sail the “Three Continents” itinerary. Customers on the six affected departures at the end of 2025 have been contacted in advance and either reimbursed or offered alternative cruises.

