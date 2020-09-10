Costa Cruises Outlines Fall-Winter Schedules, Cancels Some Cruises

Costa Cruises, a Carnival Corporation brand that restarted limited cruise ship operations this month with Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema, is redesigning itineraries between October 2020 and March 2021. The new schedules reflect the gradual return of an increasing number of ships and enhanced safety protocols. Costa confirmed its 2021 World Cruise will be among the voyages that will operate.

That said, beyond those sailings (highlights outlined below), all other cruises scheduled between October 2020 to March 2021 are cancelled.

Next Departures

Costa's close-in departures for Costa Deliziosa (September 13 and 20) and the first departure of Costa Diadema (September 19) will accept Italian citizens only, but starting later this month and continuing through late 2020 to early 2021, the line will accept European citizens residing in the countries included in the decree of the Italian Government. These include citizens of Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Should new government decrees or provisions on the subject be issued, Costa said it "will immediately adapt its regulations and inform its customers."

New Winter Itineraries

Details and the opening of sales for the line's new winter itineraries will soon be available, the line's press release said, noting that "Costa is working with the national governments and the local authorities to offer a safe and positive experience for all its guests through the effective implementation of the 'Costa Safety Protocol' in all destinations."

Here are a few highlights of the new schedule.

The new Costa Firenze is currently under construction at Fincantieri 's shipyard in Marghera ( Venice, Italy ). On December 27, the ship will sail a seven-day holiday voyage in the Mediterranean , visiting Savona , La Spezia and Naples , Italy ; Valencia and Barcelona , Spain ; and Marseille , France .

is currently under construction at 's shipyard in ( ). On December 27, the ship will sail a seven-day holiday voyage in the , visiting , and , ; and , ; and , . A one-week itinerary of Costa Deliziosa from Trieste, Italy , to Italian ports, will accept European residents on September 27 and October 4. Starting October 10, Costa Deliziosa will sail on one-week cruises from Trieste to Greece.

, to Italian ports, will accept European residents on September 27 and October 4. Starting October 10, Costa Deliziosa will sail on one-week cruises from Trieste to Greece. Costa Smeralda, the first Costa ship fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), will depart on October 10 from Savona, Italy on western Mediterranean itineraries

the first Costa ship fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), will depart on October 10 from on western Mediterranean itineraries Starting in November, Costa Diadema will offer a 12-day itinerary to the Canary Islands and a 14-day itinerary to Egypt and Greece .

and a 14-day itinerary to and . Costa's 13th World Cruise is confirmed, the company's announcement said, with Costa Deliziosa departing on January 3, 2021.

In addition, Costa said that Costa Favolosa's cruises in the Caribbean are also excluded from cancellations; the cruise line said it "will give information about these cruises as soon as possible."

Costa said it's informing the impacted guests and travel agents for cancelled cruises; they will be guaranteed a reprotection in accordance with the applicable legislation, the line said.

Providing the latest health and safety procedures for guests, crew and local communities, the "Costa Safety Protocol" will be implemented on 2020-21 winter season cruises. Protocol measures include antigen swab tests for all guests before embarkation and protected shore excursions.

Supported by a panel of independent scientific experts in public health, the Costa Safety Protocol is consistent with and goes beyond health protocols defined by the Italian government and European authorities.

