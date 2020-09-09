Princess Unveils 2021-22 Australia Voyages, Including World Cruise

Princess Cruises announced new itineraries for the cruise line’s 2021-2022 Australia and New Zealand season, including its Australia-based 2022 World Cruise, sailing roundtrip on Coral Princess from three homeports: Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Voyages will open for sale on September 15, 2020. Here’s the line-up.

2021-22 Australia-New Zealand

In one of Princess most robust South Pacific deployments ever, five ships—Royal Princess, Emerald Princess, Sapphire Princess, Coral Princess and Pacific Princess—will sail to 82 destinations in 19 countries on 59 different itineraries during the 2021-2022 Australia-New Zealand season.

Voyages will range from two to 36 days, with departures from such home ports as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, Australia, as well as Auckland, New Zealand. Voyages sail within the region or beyond to Southeast Asia and North America.

Among the highlights are:

Roundtrip New Zealand sailings ranging from 11 to 14 days, from a variety of home ports, including Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Itineraries will feature the Marlborough Wine Region (from Picton ) and scenic cruising of Fiordland National Park .

(from ) and scenic cruising of . Australia and New Zealand voyages between Sydney and Auckland that travel to key home ports including Melbourne, Australia and Christchurch, New Zealand on Royal Princess and Emerald Princess.

on Royal Princess and Emerald Princess. Circumnavigation of Australia on a voyage departing from Sydney and Brisbane, including visits to Cairns for the Great Barrier Reef and scenic Kimberley Coast cruising.

for the and scenic cruising. Five- to 10-day voyages to Tasmania roundtrip from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

roundtrip from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Exploration of South Pacific isles, including Fiji , Hawaii and Tahiti , plus New Caledonia and Vanuatu or Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands on a variety of 11- to 35-day voyages

, and , plus and or and the on a variety of 11- to 35-day voyages Hawaii, Tahiti and South Pacific crossings (from 27 to 29 days) connecting North America to Australia in fall 2021 and spring 2022

to Australia in fall 2021 and spring 2022 Several two- to four-day Australia and Tasmania Getaway cruises from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne with stops in Newcastle, Eden and Hobart.

Princess also has added more late nights in port or "More Ashore" stays in such destinations as Auckland, Darwin, Hobart and Sydney, to name a few. Guests can head out to see:

The Tasmanian Wilderness (from Burnie)—one of the largest conservation areas in Australia covering nearly 20 percent of Tasmania .

. Greater Blue Mountains (from Sydney) and its Three Sisters rock formation.

(from Sydney) and its rock formation. Chief Roi Mata’s Domain (from Port Vila ) including his old tribe village, his burial grounds and the cave where he supposedly died.

(from ) including his old tribe village, his burial grounds and the cave where he supposedly died. Komodo National Park (on Komodo Island, Indonesia )—

(on )— founded in 1980 to protect the Komodo Dragon, the world's largest lizard.

Two Cruisetour options—Australian Outback and Ultimate Australia—offer guests the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru National Park’s Ayers Rock, combining a multi-night land tour with a traditional cruise. Guests also spend time in cities like Sydney, Darwin and Cairns.

Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a discount off launch fares when they book by February 28, 2021. This discount can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests.

15th Australia/New Zealand-Based World Cruise

In addition, Princess announced its 15th annual Australia/New Zealand-based World Cruise with Coral Princess sailing roundtrip from three homeports—Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. This 107-day circumnavigation of the globe will include 43 destinations in 27 countries on six continents.

The 2,000-passenger ship will depart from Sydney on May 18, 2022, Auckland on May 14, 2022 and Brisbane on May 20, 2022.

This World Cruise will 34,000 nautical miles through the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, Baltic Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Panama Canal and Pacific Ocean. Travelers will visit destinations in the Mediterranean, Norway, Iceland and the Arctic Circle, transit the Panama Canal and Suez Canal, enjoy Easter Island scenic cruising.

Cruisers will also have access to more than 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Petra (from Aqaba); Gorham’s Cave Complex (from Gibraltar); the Statue of Liberty (New York), and Thingvellir National Park (Reykjavik).

Coral Princess will cross the equator twice and also travel above the Arctic Circle. Four maiden World Cruise ports include Sibenik, Croatia; Olden, Norway; Isafjordur, Iceland; and Cornwall (Falmouth), U.K. Individual segments range from 19 to 107 days.

Guests will enjoy 12 late night stays and four overnight stays in Dubai, Venice, New York and Lima (Callao). Optional overland tours are also available from Lima (Callao), Peru to see Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands.

For this World Cruise, Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for onboard credit and discount off launch fares when they book by April 30, 2021. This discount can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests.

Visit www.princess.com.

