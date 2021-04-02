Emerald Cruises Now Booking 2023 Yacht Cruises

Citing increased demand, Emerald Cruises has announced the 2023 program for its new, ocean-going superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, is now available for booking. In addition to sailings in the Mediterranean, Red, Aegean and Adriatic Seas, the 2023 collection will include voyages to the Black Sea on two new itineraries. The brochure detailing the entire 2023 yacht sailing season is available for download now.

The new, 15-day “Mykonos, Gallipoli & Essence of the Black Sea” itinerary sails between Athens and Istanbul, with a port of call in Mykonos, Greece before exploring the Black Sea via ports in Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria. Guests will explore the whitewashed alleyways of Mykonos on a guided tour; learn the history of Sinop, Turkey’s prison fortress, where many famous Turkish writers and journalists were imprisoned; and be treated to a private recital in the Palaces of Odessa in Ukraine. Departures are planned for August 5 and 19, 2023.

For a more in-depth exploration of this diverse region, the 22-day “Discover the Greek Islands, Turkey & the Black Sea” itinerary expands on the above voyage with additional ports of call in Patmos, Rhodes and Amorgos, Greece and Kuşadasi and Bodrum, Turkey. The extra days are filled with guided city and historical site tours, including a hike to the Monastery of St. John while on Patmos and a folklore show in Amorgos. Departures are scheduled for July 29 and August 19, 2023.

Emerald Cruises has also announced “Epic Voyages," two expanded itineraries that combine several shorter itineraries into one sailing. The 26-day “Discover Gems of the Mediterranean Coastlines” itinerary begins with an exploration of the French and Italian Rivieras between Nice and Rome before heading down Italy’s western coast to Sicily and the Ionian Sea to Greece. The last leg of the journey takes guests round-trip from Athens to both favorite and lesser explored ports in Greece and Turkey. The 22-day “Discover the Pearls of Croatia, Greece and Turkey” itinerary begins with a Greek island and Turkish coastline sailing before setting sail for Dubrovnik with ports of call in Albania and Montenegro. From there, guests will sail north along the Croatian coastline before crossing the Adriatic Sea and concluding in Venice.

Launching in January 2022, Emerald Azzurra is the first custom-built ocean superyacht from Emerald Cruises. The superyacht will carry just 100 guests across 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with 88 percent of cabins having their own private balcony. Emerald Azzurra will have a variety of areas to dine and relax and an onboard wellness center, complete with a spa, gym and sauna. The superyacht’s marina platform is designed for easy access to snorkeling, paddle boarding and swimming.

In celebration of the 2023 season release, Emerald Cruises is offering “Super Earlybird” savings of up to 25 percent on a limited number of select staterooms. The “Super Earlybird” offer is valid on new bookings that are paid in full 12 months prior to departure. In addition, all bookings come with the line’s flexible booking policy that allows guests to defer travel plans and transfer to an alternate departure date or itinerary up to 60 days prior to departure with no Emerald Cruises fees.

Additional information can be found at www.emeraldcruises.com.

