Emerald Waterways Opens the Books on 2021-22 Mekong River

Emerald Waterways has opened bookings for its 2021-2022 Mekong River cruises with sailings through Cambodia and Vietnam on the line’s newest Star-Ship, the 84-passenger Emerald Harmony. It will offer four different itineraries.

Launched in 2019, this ship has a design that allows it—unlike most similarly-sized Mekong river ships—to sail all the way to the city center of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. So guests disembark downtown and do not have to take a motorcoach from outside the city.

Incentives for Mekong Sailings

Emerald Waterways unveiled several deals in connection with the opening of the Mekong River cruise season:

Guests booking any 2021-2022 Mekong River cruise and tour itinerary of 13 days or longer will receive their choice of $2,000 savings per couple or free, roundtrip air to Asia

Those booking the eight-day river cruise will receive $1,500 savings per couple or roundtrip air for $295 per person

These offers apply for bookings made by December 31, 2020. Also, guests paying in full within 14 days of booking will receive an early payment savings of $400 per person; that early payment discount expires September 30, 2020. All bookings include a complimentary "Deposit Protection Plan," allowing guests to book with confidence in the event plans change.

Four Itineraries

Emerald Waterways will operate four different Mekong River itineraries as follows:

An eight-day “ Majestic Mekong ” cruise sails between Prek’kdam, Cambodia, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

” cruise sails between and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. A 13-day “ Majestic Mekong Discoverer ” cruise sails between Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap, Cambodia , with time on land to explore ancient Angkor Wat .

” cruise sails between Ho Chi Minh City and , with time on land to explore ancient . A 17-day “ Treasures & Temples of Vietnam & Cambodia ” river cruise and tour adds stops in Hanoi and Halong Bay in the north.

” river cruise and tour adds stops in and Halong Bay in the north. 21-day “Grand Tour of Vietnam & Cambodia” river cruise and tour includes visits to Hanoi, Halong Bay, Hoi An and Hue in Vietnam, plus Siem Reap.

Emerald Waterways is a brand of Emerald Cruises, which also serves as parent company for the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises. Emerald Waterways has nine Star-Ships offering river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as a chartered river ship, Nizhny Novgorod, along Russia’s Volga River.

For more information visit www.emeraldwaterways.com.

