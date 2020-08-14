Emerald Waterways Opens the Books on 2021-22 Mekong River

by
Susan J. Young
Mekong River
(Photo by superoke/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images) Emerald Waterways has opened the books on its 2021-22 Mekong River cruise season with several deals to entice cruisers to sail.

Emerald Waterways has opened bookings for its 2021-2022 Mekong River cruises with sailings through Cambodia and Vietnam on the line’s newest Star-Ship, the 84-passenger Emerald Harmony. It will offer four different itineraries. 

Launched in 2019, this ship has a design that allows it—unlike most similarly-sized Mekong river ships—to sail all the way to the city center of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. So guests disembark downtown and do not have to take a motorcoach from outside the city. 

Incentives for Mekong Sailings

Emerald Waterways unveiled several deals in connection with the opening of the Mekong River cruise season:

  • Guests booking any 2021-2022 Mekong River cruise and tour itinerary of 13 days or longer will receive their choice of $2,000 savings per couple or free, roundtrip air to Asia
  • Those booking the eight-day river cruise will receive $1,500 savings per couple or roundtrip air for $295 per person

These offers apply for bookings made by December 31, 2020. Also, guests paying in full within 14 days of booking will receive an early payment savings of $400 per person; that early payment discount expires September 30, 2020. All bookings include a complimentary "Deposit Protection Plan," allowing guests to book with confidence in the event plans change.

Four Itineraries

Emerald Waterways will operate four different Mekong River itineraries as follows:

  • An eight-day “Majestic Mekong” cruise sails between Prek’kdam, Cambodia, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
  • A 13-day “Majestic Mekong Discoverer” cruise sails between Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap, Cambodia, with time on land to explore ancient Angkor Wat
  • A 17-day “Treasures & Temples of Vietnam & Cambodia” river cruise and tour adds stops in Hanoi and Halong Bay in the north.
  •  21-day “Grand Tour of Vietnam & Cambodia”  river cruise and tour includes visits to Hanoi, Halong Bay, Hoi An and Hue in Vietnam, plus Siem Reap.

Emerald Waterways is a brand of Emerald Cruises, which also serves as parent company for the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises. Emerald Waterways has nine Star-Ships offering river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as a chartered river ship, Nizhny Novgorod, along Russia’s Volga River.

For more information visit www.emeraldwaterways.com.

Related Stories

Viking to Launch New Ship on Mekong River in 2021

Scenic: Advisors Say Small-Ship Cruise Bookings Are Growing

AmaWaterways' Execs Talk Booking Trends, AmaKristina Ops & More

U by Uniworld Announces Teen- and Food-Themed Sailings for 2021

Read more on:
Cruise Information River Cruises Emerald Waterways Emerald Cruises Asia Asia Travel Southeast Asia Travel Mekong River Emerald Harmony Cambodia Travel Vietnam Tourism Ho Chi Minh City Siem Reap Angkor Wat Hanoi Hoi An Hue Emerald Harmony Prek’kdam

Suggested Articles:

Europe

ETC: Global Air Bookings to Europe Down 72 Percent Versus 2019

Global searches and air bookings to Europe are well below last year’s levels for July, down 67 percent and 72 percent, respectively. Learn more.

by Matt Turner
Oceania

Palau Aims to Become First “Carbon Neutral Tourism Destination”

The project will combat tourism’s carbon footprint by working with local food producers and launching a carbon platform for tourists. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner
Anguilla
Caribbean

Anguilla Announces Reopening Protocols

Anguilla will begin accepting applications for entry from visitors wishing to travel to the island starting August 21. Here's what we know so far.

by Matt Turner