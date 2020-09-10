Holland America Will Sail With Five Ships in Europe in 2021

Five Holland America Line ships will explore Europe in 2021. They include the new Rotterdam as well as the Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam, Zuiderdam and Zaandam.

From April through November, the five ships will offer itineraries ranging from seven to 35 days, as well as longer Collectors’ Voyages up to 29 days.

In addition to transatlantic crossings between Port Everglades, FL (Greater Fort Lauderdale) and Europe, the ships will visit the Baltic, British Isles, French and Spanish Rivieras, Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Norway and the North Cape, as well as Iceland and Greenland.

Departure options will include Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice, Italy. The popular “Voyage of the Vikings” cruise will sail roundtrip from Boston, MA, with a segment departure from Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Overnight Calls

To give guests more in-depth experiences ashore, select cruises will feature overnight calls at Istanbul, Turkey; Reykjavik, Iceland; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; St. Petersburg, Russia; Valletta, Malta; and Venice, Italy.

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages, ranging from 14 to 29 days. These longer journeys will combine non-repeating, back-to-back itineraries.

Maiden Season

Rotterdam's maiden season will be in northern Europe. (This new ship was originally slated to be named Ryndam, but that was prior to Carnival Corporation's sale this past summer of Holland America's classic flagship Rotterdam to Fred.Olsen Cruises.)

The new Rotterdam will sail a seven-day premiere voyage from Venice to Civitavecchia (Rome) on August 1, 2021, and then will offer a season of northern Europe cruises roundtrip from Amsterdam.

Through October, the ship will offer three seven-day itineraries to Norway, one 14-day Baltic cruise and one 14-day Norway, Iceland and British Isles sojourn. A transatlantic crossing will complete the ship’s inaugural Europe season with a 14-day voyage from Amsterdam to Port Everglades, FL.

Nieuw Statendam will cruise to both northern Europe and the Mediterranean. Through August, it will sail seven-day itineraries roundtrip from Amsterdam, along with a 14-day "Voyage of the Midnight Sun" cruise.

Holland America will have two Pinnacle-class ships (Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam) in northern Europe at the same time.

In addition to Norway, Nieuw Statendam will sail to the Baltic and Northern Isles including Ireland, the U.K. and Iceland on 14-day itineraries. Then it will shift to the Mediterranean and cruise roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome) on 10-day itineraries to the western Mediterranean. It will also offer singular seven-, nine- and 12-day cruises in the region.

The 35-day “Voyage of the Vikings” that retraces the route of ancient explorers will depart on July 17 roundtrip from Boston on Zaandam, allowing guests to visit Europe without international air travel. Calls include ports in the U.S., Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Northern Ireland and Ireland. Two shorter segments are from Boston to Rotterdam (16 days) or from Rotterdam to Boston (19 days).

Two ships will also offer full Mediterranean seasons in 2021. Highlights include the following.

Westerdam and Zuiderdam will sail 11- and 12-day cruises from Civitavecchia, Venice, Barcelona and Athens. The ships will visit such ports as Istanbul; Mykonos, Greece; and Monte Carlo, Monaco; Koper, Slovenia; Limassol, Cyprus; and Rijeka, Croatia.

Many itineraries have an overnight in Venice or Athens either at the beginning or end of the cruise so guests have more shore time.

From April through October, Westerdam will offer an extensive season of 12-day Mediterranean cruises roundtrip from Venice or between Venice and Athens or Barcelona. Two seven-day itineraries with Saturday departures in July will offer weeklong Greece and Turkey adventures, while a 12-day “Holy Land and Ancient Kingdoms” itinerary roundtrip from Venice in May will sail to Haifa (Tel Aviv) and Ashdod (Jerusalem), Israel.

Zuiderdam’s full Mediterranean season also will include cruises roundtrip from Venice or between Venice and Athens or Barcelona. On 12-day itineraries, the ship will explore the Adriatic Sea, eastern and western Mediterranean, as well as Greek isles.

EXC Programming

Throughout the voyages, EXC programming will focus on European traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences. So, guests will attend EXC Talks or head to a "Port to Table" cooking demonstration, cooking class or themed mixology class.

In addition, the main dining room and Lido Market will showcase the flavors of Europe with special dishes.

Save Now, Cruise Later

For a limited time, guests who book 2021 Europe cruises by Sept. 30, 2020, can receive up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free beverage package, free gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and 50 percent reduced deposits, plus free WiFi in suites.

Guests who make their 2021 European cruise reservations now can take advantage of 20 percent off shore excursions when those are pre-booked by September 23, 2020.

