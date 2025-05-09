Melanie C, Kathy Sledge to Headline Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has unveiled plans for a "2026 Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage" aboard the Brilliant Lady and announced Spice Girls alumna Melanie C, along with disco icon Kathy Sledge as headliners for the brand’s remaining "2025 Celebration Voyages." The newly named "Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage"—departing Miami for the Caribbean on March 12, 2026—continues the music-fueled legacy of the "Celebration Voyages" while elevating the experience for loyal sailors with fresh entertainment and programming.

Building on the momentum of Nicky Jam, the reggaeton superstar who is currently headlining the "Miami Celebration Voyage" aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages has announced two artists for its remaining 2025 sailings from Athens and Lisbon. These final "Celebration Voyages"—before the series transforms into the "Red Hot Sailing Club" for 2026—will deliver musical experiences at sea.

Departing from Lisbon on July 22, 2025 Celebration Voyage aboard Scarlet Lady will be headlined by Melanie C, the British pop artist and DJ best known as Sporty Spice. Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, the Spice Girls have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, establishing themselves as the most successful female group of all time. Melanie C has won three World Music Awards and a BRIT Award. She will take over a five-night sailing departing from Lisbon, Portugal. The itinerary will call in Porto and La Coruña before concluding in Portsmouth.

Departing May 18, 2025, Resilient Lady will embark on an 11-night Mediterranean journey from Athens. With trendsetting style and musical flair, the legendary Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge fame, will take the helm. Kathy is the distinctive voice behind anthems "We Are Family" and "He's the Greatest Dancer" and has been a cornerstone of disco and dance music for decades. Kathy’s extended Mediterranean odyssey departs from Athens before calling in Istanbul, Ephesus, Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos and Crete.

