Oceania Cruises Revamps Entertainment Program Across Fleet

Oceania Cruises has announced a revamp of its onboard entertainment program rolling out across its fleet of eight ships. Many of the new experiences will debut with the launch of Oceania Allura this July.

Among the highlights is the fleet-wide debut of "The Blue Horizons Party," alongside an array of original productions, wellness-led experiences and themed evenings. The refreshed entertainment concept reinforces the line’s commitment to deliver lifestyle experiences to enhance the guest experience. Guests can look forward to four different categories of onboard interaction:

Enrich – Dive into meaningful experiences through exclusive branded partnerships, destination-focused culinary showcases and a guest speaker series. Enjoy thought-provoking lectures, post-show talkbacks and hands-on demonstrations that bring guests’ travels to life.

– Dive into meaningful experiences through exclusive branded partnerships, destination-focused culinary showcases and a guest speaker series. Enjoy thought-provoking lectures, post-show talkbacks and hands-on demonstrations that bring guests’ travels to life. Entertain – From live shows and cultural performances to edutainment events and interactive game nights, entertainment onboard offers a blend of learning and fun.

– From live shows and cultural performances to edutainment events and interactive game nights, entertainment onboard offers a blend of learning and fun. Unwind – Start the day with a sunrise meditative yoga class and wind down with poolside music at sunset. Tranquil moments abound in venues including the pool deck, Artist Loft , the Library or with a range of creative workshops.

– Start the day with a sunrise meditative yoga class and wind down with poolside music at sunset. Tranquil moments abound in venues including the pool deck, , the or with a range of creative workshops. Celebrate – Evenings at sea include themed deck parties, "one-of-a-kind" dining experiences and curated music sets by world-class performers. These celebrations foster connection, discovery, and delight in unforgettable surroundings.

Following its successful debut on Oceania Marina, "The Blue Horizons Party" will take place on every voyage across the fleet. The party invites guests to dress in hues of blue, from teal to turquoise to French navy, as they sip signature cocktails, enjoy live music and mingle with fellow travelers.

Guests aboard Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura can enjoy new guided stretch and yoga sessions in the theater. These classes complement Oceania’s wellness brand Aquamar, which encompasses wellness-focused shore excursions, new bath amenities, spa treatments and lighter menu options available across the fleet in The Grand Dining Room, as well as in the standalone culinary venue Aquamar Kitchen.

The new entertainment offering builds on the line’s guest speaker series and Artist Loft creative workshops. Guests can expect a roster of performances, classes and events, all designed to celebrate the line’s signature blend of discovery and connection.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

