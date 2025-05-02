MSC Cruises Unveils New Family Entertainment for Summer 2025

This summer, MSC Cruises is offering an enhanced entertainment lineup for families. From high-energy game shows and interactive experiences to parades and parties, the updated program offers something for everyone, from the youngest cruisers to teens and their parents.

Beginning June 2025, families onboard MSC Cruises can enjoy brand-new, immersive activities. These include:

LEGO Family Game Show : Following its successful launch on the line’s latest flagship, MSC World America , MSC Cruises will introduce the LEGO Family Game Show across the fleet from June 2025. This interactive experience will allow parents and children to compete together in a timed creative challenge using LEGO bricks. The official LEGO Experience onboard mascot, LEGO Sailor Walkabout, will judge the fun-filled competition.

: Following its successful launch on the line’s latest flagship, , MSC Cruises will introduce the LEGO Family Game Show across the fleet from June 2025. This interactive experience will allow parents and children to compete together in a timed creative challenge using LEGO bricks. The official LEGO Experience onboard mascot, LEGO Sailor Walkabout, will judge the fun-filled competition. LEGO Family Parade : Featuring seven official LEGO mascots, the lively parade weaves through key locations onboard, inviting passengers to join the celebration. Guests can experience this colorful experience on select ships, including MSC World America, MSC World Europa , MSC Virtuosa , MSC Bellissima , MSC Seashore , MSC Seascape and MSC Meraviglia .

: Featuring seven official LEGO mascots, the lively parade weaves through key locations onboard, inviting passengers to join the celebration. Guests can experience this colorful experience on select ships, including MSC World America, , , , , and . MSC Originals: For families who love music and dance, MSC Cruises will introduce a brand new “DOREMIX Family Disco” across the fleet starting in June 2025. With an exclusive MSC Cruises soundtrack, also available on all digital platforms, this family-friendly dance party will be led by mascot Doremi, who will serve as both DJ and dance judge for competitions in all age categories.

Additionally, two original MSC Cruises game shows, BOXES and MSC BOOM, will make their debut. BOXES will see contestants face unexpected challenges, revealed only when they open the selected box. MSC BOOM, will combine technology and fun, allowing participants to compete for exciting prizes.

Guinness World records: Due to popular demand from guests, MSC Cruises is expanding its Guinness World Records activities for both adults and children, with the show being available across 16 ships this summer. These exclusive events give guests the opportunity to make official record-breaking attempts. Additionally, weekly technology-based tournaments, including the PS5 F1 Sim Racing Tournament, will challenge gamers to put their skills to the test in high-adrenaline virtual races.

Enhanced Experiences for Teens and Parents

Teens Club Updates: Starting June 2025, teenagers up to 17 years old will find new experiences across the fleet, including more sports and exclusive Teens-Club editions of the Silent Disco, Golden Party and Quiz O’clock.

Golden Party and quizzes for parents: In response to growing demand, MSC Cruises is introducing the Golden Party, a brand-new exclusive event for parents to unwind and enjoy themselves. The new event joins MSC Cruises’ lineup of parties, including the White Party, Glow Party and Sunshine Party, which have become major highlights of the cruise experience. Meanwhile, trivia enthusiasts can test their knowledge with 75 original trivia quizzes available on all ships, during the regular daytime Quiz O’Clock, a casual and interactive daytime event.

On board every MSC Cruises ship, guests can find five complimentary kids clubs, catering to different age groups from six months old to 17 years old:

Baby Club Chicco (six months to 2 years)

(six months to 2 years) Miniclub Lego (three to six years old)

(three to six years old) Juniors Club Lego (seven to 11 years old)

Lego (seven to 11 years old) Young Club (12 to 14 years old)

(12 to 14 years old) Teens Club (15 to 17 years old)

Kids can enjoy complimentary lunch and dinner as part of the kids’ program, allowing parents to explore the ship or relax.

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

