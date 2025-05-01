Norwegian Unveils Upgrades to Norwegian Epic and Pride of America

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that Norwegian Epic and NCL’s Pride of America will both undergo revitalization projects just in time for the 2025 summer travel season. The new enhancements range from the addition of a reimagined water park for children, the expansion of the adults-only Vibe Beach Club, additional accommodations, and more.

Norwegian Epic

Following the completion of Norwegian Epic’s three-week dry dock on May 8, the top deck will offer more outdoor experiences. Renovations include a new hot tub on deck 18 and a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park that replaces SplashGolf, and provides more activities for adults and children alike. Additionally, the expansion of the adults-only Vibe Beach Club will replace the Posh Beach Club, and offer an additional hot tub, as well as more lounge chairs and new private cabanas. Dry dock plans also include the addition of eight new staterooms.

Starting May 8, Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of nine-, 10- and 11-day cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia), to ports of call including Santorini, Mykonos, Valletta, as well as historic cities such as Naples, Catania and Florence/Pisa (Livorno). Following its season of European exploration, Norwegian Epic will return to San Juan and offer round-trip seven-day Southern Caribbean cruises to Tortola, St. John’s, Bridgetown, Castries, Philipsburg and St. Thomas.

Pride of America

From May 3 to 31, 2025, NCL’s Pride of America will receive notable upgrades including the addition of a new Starbucks location within The Capitol Atrium on deck 5. Furthermore, guests will soon be able to enjoy pickleball within the existing sports court.

Pride of America will offer 12 new club balcony suites and three inside staterooms on deck 12. Splash Academy, NCL’s youth club for children aged three to 12 and Entourage, the teens’ club, will be relocated to deck 6 that previously housed the S/S America Library, Internet Café and Chapel; and the addition of a Library and Card Room, which will replace the Shuffles Card Room.

Upon completion of Pride of America’s nearly three-week dry dock, the ship will return to Honolulu on May 31 to offer guests the seven-day, inter-island cruise. With departures 52 weeks out of the year, the bucket-list itinerary provides guests nearly 100 hours of port time to explore four islands in a week, alongside overnights in Maui and Kauai.

