Celebrity Cruises Unveils Couples' Experiences Onboard Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled new experiences onboard its newest ship, Celebrity Xcel. These include the line’s first-ever brunch offering at new al fresco restaurant, Bora; new theater and club shows, dance parties; and an upgraded romantic travel experience with its “Date Night, All Day Long” concept.

Celebrity Xcel will be home to 32 globally inspired food and beverage outlets, among these will be a new al fresco restaurant, Bora. With panoramic ocean views and a vibrant setting, Bora will have a seafood-forward menu. The rooftop restaurant will be open day to night, offering a setting for guests to enjoy both brunch and dinner. Guests can also enjoy refreshing cocktails as roving musicians play a range of hits, rounding out the evening’s offerings.

Additionally, guests aboard Celebrity Xcel can enjoy three new shows in The Theatre with performances by singers, dancers and parkour artists. The shows will be enhanced by technology including kinetic lighting, lasers and a "larger-than-life" LED screen.

After dinner, guests can sing along to all their favorites with Celebrity’s Piano Bar entertainer. They can also enjoy two new interactive shows in The Club or choose from multiple new dance parties, a country music night, a romantic candlelit concert experience, and more. Additionally, “Shine the Night” party returns, inviting guests to end the perfect date dancing under the stars.

Couples can decide how their perfect “date night” will come to life onboard Celebrity Xcel by joining “Xcel Dream Makers.” Open to all who wish to join, “Dream Makers” is a global community of vacationers who will test, try and vote on new experiences they would like to see onboard Celebrity Xcel. “Dream Makers” will make key decisions across culinary, interior design and entertainment including deciding the first headline performer in The Theatre, as well as determining the finishing touches on new dance parties and shows.

Celebrity Xcel will set sail on its inaugural journey from Fort Lauderdale in November 2025, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

For more information, visit www.celebrity.com.

Related Stories

Holland America Line Reveals 2027 Grand Voyages

HX Expeditions Debuts Greenlandic Cuisine Experience

Azamara to Debut 13 Entertainment Experiences in 2026

Unforgettable Croatia Unveils 2026 Small-Ship Cruise Line-Up