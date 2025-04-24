Unforgettable Croatia Unveils 2026 Small-Ship Cruise Line-Up

Unforgettable Croatia, specialists in small-ship cruising, has announced the launch of its 2026 sailing program, offering departures across eight vessels, each equipped to host a maximum of 38 passengers.

Running from May to October 2026, the season features curated itineraries that explore the best of the Dalmatian Coast, from iconic highlights to hidden treasures, including itineraries such as:

"7-Night Deluxe Split to Dubrovnik Cruise" – The small-ship cruise for history buffs, foodies and nature-lovers. This sailing includes a guided tour of Diocletian’s Palace , a sail along the Dalmatian coast, wine tasting on Hvar , oyster sampling in Ston , and a visit to iconic Dubrovnik , all while savoring local flavors.

, a sail along the Dalmatian coast, wine tasting on , oyster sampling in , and a visit to iconic , all while savoring local flavors. "7-Night Croatia Hidden Gems Signature Cruise from Opatija" – From Opatija to Split, this small-ship cruise invites guests to explore the picturesque islands of Krk and Losinj, the intriguing 3,000-year history of Zadar, the breathtaking waterfalls in Plitvice Lakes National Park, and much more.

All itineraries include luxury airport transfers, daily breakfasts and three-course lunches, select dinners, and a curated selection of guided tours, swim stops and on-board water sports. Guests can also enjoy the services of a professional cruise director and on-board expert lectures.

Tip: To celebrate the launch, guests booking select May, July and August 2026 sailings by June 30, 2025, will receive $75 per cabin bar credit and a three-course traditional Croatian village dinner experience. For groups of 10-20 guests, a 5 percent discount on published cabin rates is available, in addition to the complimentary village dinner. Group organizers will also benefit from a 50 percent discount on their own cabin.

For more information, visit www.unforgettablecroatia. com .

