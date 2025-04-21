New in Cruise: Start Up of Colombia River, Great Lakes Voyages

Repeat river cruisers now have an enticing new global river region to explore. In South America, AmaWaterways has inaugurated the first voyages by a major river cruise line on Colombia’s Magdalena River. The new, upscale, 60-passenger AmaMagdalena is now sailing seven-night “Magic of Colombia” and “Wonders of Colombia” itineraries between Cartagena and Barranquilla. For many North American travelers, Colombia is a closer-to-home river cruise option than Europe.

Starting a new chapter, Victory Cruise Lines is returning to the Great Lakes and Canadian coasts this week. After former owner Hornblower declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceased operations of both American Queen Voyages and Victory Cruise Lines early last year, both Victory I and Victory II were sold at a bankruptcy court auction. They were purchased by John Waggoner and his wife Claudette. He had previously started the line in 2019, prior to Hornblower's tenure in operating it. Now, a new era has begun, according to Seatrade Cruise News. Waggoner, founder and CEO, is back helming the line. Both vessels were renovated last year.

The christening of the 190-passenger Victory 1 will happen later this week in Toronto, while the christening of sister Victory II is planned for Chicago's Navy Pier on May 12. Travel Agent will be on site in Chicago for that event and the ship's inaugural sailing. Both vessels will sail on all five Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and to the Canadian maritime provinces.

Also on the new ship front, Viking has floated out Viking Amun, which will sail Nile River cruises. Emerald Cruises, part of the Scenic Group portfolio, unveiled a major multi-ship expansion for 2027, building on the momentum of Emerald Kaia and Emerald Astra, both set to launch in April 2026. The 2027 growth will introduce two new superyachts and one new European river ship—including the brand's first-ever vessel on the Seine River.

More Cruise News

The Malta Tourism Authority is reporting strong cruise tourism demand. In 2024, the country welcomed 849,000 cruise visitors, compared with 815,000 the previous year. Some 15,000 cruisers visited Malta's sister isle of Gozo (where ships anchor offshore) in 2024, more than double the 7,000 visiting in 2023. Americans currently represent the highest percentage of cruise passengers visiting Malta. Many cruise ships are homeported at Valletta, Malta, so visitors can stay on the island pre- or post-cruise, if desired. The authority also reports that many cruise visitors return for longer stays as non-cruise travelers, plus homeporting helps enhance Malta's air travel connectivity. Recent infrastructure improvements to encourage cruise tourism have resulted in upgrades to the Valletta Cruise Port, investments in shore power facilities and enhanced transportation links.

Itinerary-wise, Oceania Cruises has announced four additional Solar Eclipse sailings for 2026. Having recently concluded its 2024-2025 Antarctica season, Swan Hellenic revealed that it has achieved a 25 percent increase in passengers and a 35 percent jump in net revenue for those polar cruises, year over year. Tauck has expanded its 2026 ocean cruising plans, using Ponant’s ships for two new itineraries—one in the Norwegian Arctic, another in Asia.

Last week, Carnival Cruise Line replaced Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, with Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic for four Carnival Vista sailings—one last Saturday, as well as departures on May 3, May 17 and June 14. According to Cruise Hive, the line will provide guests with a $50 per stateroom onboard credit and also refund fees for any Grand Turk shore excursions they booked. No reason was given for the port-of-call shift.

Effective May 1, Princess Cruises guests who book a Princess Premier or Princess Plus bundle while sailing aboard any Princess ship will pay $5 more per day. In a note to travel advisors, the line explained that for those guests, Princess Premier will now be $95 a day and Princess Plus $65 a day. But if guests buy those same bundles prior to embarkation, the pricing will remain the same as it is now—$90 and $60 per day, respectively.

Disney Cruise Line is offering a sneak peek at the new entertainment on its new Disney Destiny, debuting in November 2025. The heroes-and-villains-inspired ship will offer everything from a Cruella de Vil-inspired piano bar to a “Disney Hercules” stage show. HX has debuted a new Greenlandic Cuisine Experience.

Advisors tell Travel Agent that themed cruises continue are growing in importance for lines to attract consumers eager to personalize a vacation to their own style, personality and favorite activities. Civil War buffs might check out American Cruise Line’s newly announced 36-day “Civil War Battlefields Cruise,” sailing from New Orleans, LA, to Gettysburg, PA, on May 5, 2026. Guests will explore Fort Sumter, Shiloh, Chickamauga, Antietam and many other important 1860-era sites.

Two new mega ships were recently christened at PortMiami. Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Norwegian Aqua is now sailing to the Caribbean as is MSC Cruises’ new MSC World America. Travel Agent sailed aboard MSC World America for a preview sailing; we and travel advisors we spoke with found the ship to offer a great combination of glitzy and sophisticated European design and American-style comfort elements. Norwegian also plans updates to its Bahamian private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

Trade News

Following the recent retirement of long-time sales leader Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line announced that Janet Wygert, a 37-year Carnival veteran, is the line's new leader in sales and trade marketing. Dream Vacations and CruiseOne completed its trade River Summit aboard AmaWaterways' AmaKristina, while sailing along France’s Rhone River.

For its top-performing travel advisors, Cruise Planners hosted its 2025 Elite Summit in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand. Presented in partnership with Collette, the summit was led by Cruise Planners’ Michelle Fee, CEO and founder, and Theresa Scalzitti, chief operating officer.

