Cruise Planners Takes 2025 Elite Summit in Thailand

Cruise Planners recently hosted its 2025 Elite Summit in Thailand, inviting its top-performing travel advisors. Held from March 22–30, 2025, the exclusive event—presented in partnership with preferred supplier Collette and led by Cruise Planners CEO and Founder Michelle Fee and COO Theresa Scalzitti—blended immersive cultural experiences, stunning landscapes, and meaningful connections across Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

The summit began with advisors, preferred supplier partners and Cruise Planners executives arriving in Bangkok, where they were welcomed with an action-packed itinerary highlighting Thailand’s spiritual and historic wonder, including visits to the Grand Palace, Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Po, home of the famous Reclining Buddha. Advisors navigated canals, explored night scenes by tuk-tuk, experienced street food tastings and the world’s largest flower market.

From Bangkok, the group traveled north to Chiang Mai, where they connected more deeply with local culture. Advisors visited ChangChill Elephant Sanctuary, observing elephants in a natural, ethical setting, which was reportedly a highlight of the trip. Participants also had the opportunity to visit a traditional Lanna family, where they learned to prepare authentic Thai dishes and explore age-old cultural traditions. Optional Thai massages and local cuisine added an enriching experience. The journey concluded with a celebratory farewell dinner back in Bangkok.

The Cruise Planners Elite Summit is held annually to recognize top-producing advisors for their excellence, dedication and contributions to the travel industry. Thailand’s landscapes and hospitality provided an ideal backdrop for this year’s summit, offering an experience that advisors are expected to carry forward into their businesses and personal lives.

