Holland America Line’s Oosterdam Emerges From Dry Dock

Holland America Line’s Oosterdam has unveiled several major upgrades and enhancements to its staterooms and public spaces. The ship spent the past two weeks in dry dock in the Bahamas and is now crossing the Atlantic Ocean to reposition for its Mediterranean season.

The enhancements include technical and interior design upgrades to several public areas, a new Effy jewelry retail space and an expanded casino. Various public areas received new furniture and additional upgrades were made to the Crow’s Nest, Greenhouse Spa & Salon, Photo Gallery and Photo Studio, and the suite-exclusive Neptune Lounge.

During Oosterdam’s dry dock, new carpet was installed in all suites, verandah staterooms and numerous public areas, including the Atrium, Photo Gallery and Photo Studio, Rolling Stone Lounge and Greenhouse Spa & Salon. Select in-stateroom bathrooms received full renovations and several balcony staterooms have new deck furniture, as well. Rolling Stone Lounge was fully upgraded with an enhanced bar and new carpet, furnishings, LED lighting and flooring. Lido Market also received a substantial refresh, with new tiles and countertops. Both Lido Market and Canaletto now have new seating upholstery.

Guests lounging at the Sea View aft pool can now relax in new luxury spa hot tubs surrounded by fresh teak decking. Both the Sea View and Lido pools received new resin coating, giving them a clean look.

Oosterdam’s Greenhouse Spa & Salon now houses a new co-ed sauna and a couple’s massage therapy room. The Thermal Suite was rebuilt with a new laconium thermal room, steam room and experiential rain shower. The Relaxation Lounge was refreshed with a new beverage counter and updated lounge seating layout. In the Salon, guests will see an expansion that includes new manicure stations and pedicure chairs. Work also was completed during the dry dock to make the spa and salon areas more accessible for guests with disabilities. In addition, guests looking to keep up with their workout routines will find new gym equipment in the Fitness Center, along with new flooring.

Oosterdam’s Crow’s Nest also went through a transformation, and now comprises a refreshed Arts Studio, Games Room and Puzzle Area. The space has new furniture for each area, a board game display case and updated signage to guide guests through the redesigned Crow’s Nest.

Suite guests with access to the Neptune Lounge will enjoy updates, such as new carpet, drapes and light fixtures, along with updated dining and lounge furniture. The catering area has also been renovated, while a new concierge desk enhances the welcoming experience.

Another significant project during Oosterdam’s dry dock was the casino expansion. The former Gallery Bar is now part of the casino floor, complete with 34 new slot machines and a digital table game.

Oosterdam’s dry dock upgrades enhanced the Photo Studio and Photo Gallery with new carpet, signage and lighting for private photo sessions. The refurbished Photo Gallery now includes display areas and a facial recognition digital photo system for guests to view their photos through their account.

The project also included the installation of a new Effy Lounge and retail shop. Effy replaced a small movie theater with a jewelry shopping experience. The Effy Lounge and retail shop feature two distinct areas for guests to explore.

Oosterdam will spend the next seven months sailing around the Mediterranean, visiting ports in Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Egypt and more before crossing the Atlantic Ocean in November, returning to South America and Antarctica.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

