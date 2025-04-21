Holland America Line Enhances Sailaway Experience for Guests

Holland America Line has announced a new partnership with champagne producer Taittinger to enhance its sailaway celebrations. At the same time, the line has announced new curated entertainment, music, food and beverages for guests to enjoy as the ship leaves port on the first day of every voyage.

The enhancements honor the history of sailaway celebrations, a long-standing maritime tradition and part of the shipboard experience. These festivities date back to the early days of sea travel when passengers would stand on the ship’s deck during a bon voyage party, bidding farewell to friends and family on the pier as they embarked on their adventure.

On embarkation day, guests can enjoy two cocktails that use Taittinger, crafted just for sailaway: the Bubbly Bon Voyage, with notes of vanilla and passion fruit, and the Cast Off, complete with Flor de Caña rum, honey and lime juice. These cocktails are included in the Signature and Elite Beverage Packages or can be purchased individually. Guests can also opt to buy Taittinger by the glass or bottle for an extra cost. Pretty cool: Co-branded champagne carts will be rolled out in late summer this year to elevate the sailaway experience across the ship.

The line’s revitalized sailaway experience includes a welcome toast and speech from the ship’s cruise director, accompanied by the sailaway soundtrack, “Home to Rotterdam.” This summer, the tune will also be available as a ringtone. Ship officers will be in attendance at sailaway to meet and mingle with guests. Additionally, celebratory music, coupled with dancing led by the ship’s activities team, will commemorate a festive atmosphere to kick off the cruise.

The line will integrate “Destination Dining” into sailaway via passed appetizers that reflect the region where the ship is cruising. For instance, in Alaska, guests can savor Alaskan crab, hot smoked salmon and Alaskan wild game sausage with onion huckleberry marmalade. On ships sailing in Canada and New England, mini-lobster rolls and tourtière with maple syrup will be served. Guests cruising through Northern Europe can enjoy Frikadeller with beetroot and cucumber, as well as caramel cheese with huckleberries. Those exploring the Mediterranean can sample grilled mushroom and roasted pepper tapenade as well as seafood antipasti.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

