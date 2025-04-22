Riviera Travel Launches First Ship With New Split-Level Design

Riviera Travel has welcomed the arrival of its newest five-star river cruise ship—Riviera Rose. The new ship set sail on its inaugural voyage last week along Portugal’s Douro River, taking guests on the "Highlights of the Douro Valley & Salamanca River Cruise" itinerary. The 114-passenger ship is the first to debut Riviera Travel’s new split-level design, marking the beginning of a new generation of Riviera river cruise ships.

Riviera Rose’s split-level design creates a bright, open atmosphere for guests, with skylights spanning the ceiling and filling the ship with natural light, complemented by a panoramic lounge overlooking the main restaurant. For culinary experiences, the onboard restaurant comfortably accommodates all passengers in a single sitting. Breakfast in the main restaurant is available buffet-style or made to order, with more than 60 options, including new additions like pancakes and waffles. Dinner offers a three-course menu blending international options with regional specialties inspired by the Douro Valley, crafted with ingredients sourced from local markets.

Guests can relax on the ship's sun deck, which has the pool and lounge chairs. Also located on the sun deck, the Sky Lounge offers al fresco dining and a full bar. Guests can take advantage of Riviera Travel’s enhanced drinks package—now included on all 2025 departures—with unlimited beverages during lunch and from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Riviera Rose houses 57 cabins spread across three decks. Every cabin includes convertible double-to-twin beds, a bathroom with a rain shower, a desk and chair, a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, a coffee machine and a tea kettle. Balcony suites offer 258 square feet of space, complete with sliding glass doors leading to an outdoor seating area. The ship’s standard cabins are 172 square feet and include a French balcony and an indoor seating area. Cabins on the lower deck have fixed windows.

Riviera Rose will sail two distinctive itineraries, the seven-night "Highlights of the Douro Valley & Salamanca River Cruise" and the 10-night "Highlights of the Douro Valley & Salamanca with Lisbon Extension." The latter includes the addition of a fully escorted three-night extension in Lisbon following the cruise. In addition to discovering the highlights of Lisbon, the itinerary includes a day trip to the ancient city of Coimbra and to Fátima, which was an unremarkable small town until 1917 when it emerged as an important Catholic pilgrimage site. The extension concludes with a visit to the romantic 19th-century Pena Palace and other iconic landmarks in Sintra.

For more information, visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

